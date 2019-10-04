$5.84 Billion Animal Disinfectants Market - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Disinfectants - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Animal Disinfectants market accounted for $2.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Rising incidences of livestock diseases and increasing animal hygiene awareness are the factors driving the market growth. High costs and long development time associated with the disinfectant compounds may hinder the market growth.



Animal Disinfectant is a type of chemical that is used to eradicate various infectious agents including avian influenza, as well as foot and mouth disease by inhibiting their growth. It can be employed for all animal care applications. It plays quite an important role need for infection control among animals is rising at a huge rate.



By Form, the liquid segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period as the liquid disinfectants are highly effective against different types of virulent compounds. These disinfectants also differ on the basis of the chemical concentrate and their application.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand which is attributed to the presence of a large base of livestock population in the region.



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Neogen Corporation

10.2 Virox Animal Health

10.3 Evonik Industries

10.4 GEA

10.5 Kersia Group

10.6 CID Lines

10.7 Laboratoire M2

10.8 Krka

10.9 Diversey

10.10 Fink Tec GmbH

10.11 Theseo Group

10.12 DeLaval Inc.

10.13 Lanxess AG

10.14 Evans Vanodine

10.15 Zoetis



