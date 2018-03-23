$5 Bn Battery Separators Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The global battery separator market is estimated to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The battery separator market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to stringent regulations related to environment. Increasing population and industrialization, coupled with the increasing demand for electrically-operated vehicles and various advances done in the battery technology are driving the consumption of battery separators around the world.

The main types of battery separators considered in the report are lead acid, Li-ion, and others. Owing to its low cost and wide applicability, the lead acid battery separator segment led the market in 2016, in terms of value. However, the Li-ion battery separator segment is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to its high cost and potential to be used in EVs. Li-ion batteries are widely used in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

Battery separators are used in batteries of various end-use industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the automotive segment is projected to lead the battery separator market during the forecast period. Advancements in technology have led to improvements in battery cell chemistry, subsequently reducing the weight of battery packs. Hence, this has substantially influenced the use and demand for suitable battery separators for various automotive applications.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America have been considered as the key markets for battery separators in the report. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for battery separators during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the huge demand for battery materials in emerging nations such as China and India. Recently, this region has emerged as a hub for automobile production, opening avenues and opportunities for OEM market.

The battery separator market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. However, low heat resistance of separators and various safety issues related to batteries could hinder the growth of this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Battery Separators Market

4.2 Battery Separators Market Growth, by Region

4.3 Battery Separators Market, by Region and End-Use Industry

4.4 Battery Separators Market, by Battery Type

4.5 Battery Separators Market Growth, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for EVs

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Smart Electronic Devices

5.2.1.3 Improvement in Li-Ion Batteries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Issues Related to Usage of Batteries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Battery Materials

5.2.3.2 Use of Batteries in Energy Storage Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Maintaining Uniformity in Quality of Materials

5.2.4.2 Low Heat Resistance of Separators

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview

5.4.1 GDP Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Automotive Industry Outlook



6 Battery Separators Market, by Battery Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)

6.3 Lead Acid

6.4 Others



7 Battery Separators Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.5 Others



8 Battery Separators Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polypropylene

8.3 Polyethylene

8.4 Others



9 Battery Separators Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles



Ahlstrom-Munksj

Amer-Sil

Asahi Kasei

B&F Technology

Bernard Dumas

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Cyg Chinaly New Material

Dowdupont

Dreamweaver International

Eaton

Electrovaya

Entek International

Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Optolectronic Material

Freudenberg

Hollingsworth & Vose

Jnc Corporation

Mitsubishi Plastics

Nippon Sheet Glass

Other Key Players

SK Innovation

Sumitomo Chemical

Targray Technology International

Teijin

Toray Industries

UBE Industries

W-Scope Corporation

