$5 Bn Battery Separators Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Battery Separators Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid, Li-ion), End-use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others), Material (Polyethylene. Polypropylene), and Region (APAC, EU, NA, MEA, and SA) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global battery separator market is estimated to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2022.
The battery separator market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to stringent regulations related to environment. Increasing population and industrialization, coupled with the increasing demand for electrically-operated vehicles and various advances done in the battery technology are driving the consumption of battery separators around the world.
The main types of battery separators considered in the report are lead acid, Li-ion, and others. Owing to its low cost and wide applicability, the lead acid battery separator segment led the market in 2016, in terms of value. However, the Li-ion battery separator segment is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to its high cost and potential to be used in EVs. Li-ion batteries are widely used in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.
Battery separators are used in batteries of various end-use industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the automotive segment is projected to lead the battery separator market during the forecast period. Advancements in technology have led to improvements in battery cell chemistry, subsequently reducing the weight of battery packs. Hence, this has substantially influenced the use and demand for suitable battery separators for various automotive applications.
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America have been considered as the key markets for battery separators in the report. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for battery separators during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the huge demand for battery materials in emerging nations such as China and India. Recently, this region has emerged as a hub for automobile production, opening avenues and opportunities for OEM market.
The battery separator market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. However, low heat resistance of separators and various safety issues related to batteries could hinder the growth of this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Battery Separators Market
4.2 Battery Separators Market Growth, by Region
4.3 Battery Separators Market, by Region and End-Use Industry
4.4 Battery Separators Market, by Battery Type
4.5 Battery Separators Market Growth, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for EVs
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Smart Electronic Devices
5.2.1.3 Improvement in Li-Ion Batteries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Safety Issues Related to Usage of Batteries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Battery Materials
5.2.3.2 Use of Batteries in Energy Storage Devices
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Maintaining Uniformity in Quality of Materials
5.2.4.2 Low Heat Resistance of Separators
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Overview
5.4.1 GDP Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies
5.4.2 Automotive Industry Outlook
6 Battery Separators Market, by Battery Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)
6.3 Lead Acid
6.4 Others
7 Battery Separators Market, by End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Industrial
7.4 Consumer Electronics
7.5 Others
8 Battery Separators Market, by Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polypropylene
8.3 Polyethylene
8.4 Others
9 Battery Separators Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Ranking
10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Company Profiles
- Ahlstrom-Munksj
- Amer-Sil
- Asahi Kasei
- B&F Technology
- Bernard Dumas
- Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic
- Cyg Chinaly New Material
- Dowdupont
- Dreamweaver International
- Eaton
- Electrovaya
- Entek International
- Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Optolectronic Material
- Freudenberg
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Jnc Corporation
- Mitsubishi Plastics
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- Other Key Players
- SK Innovation
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Targray Technology International
- Teijin
- Toray Industries
- UBE Industries
- W-Scope Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7ldpdr/5_bn_battery?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-bn-battery-separators-market---global-forecast-to-2022-300618673.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article