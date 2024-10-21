5 Habits to Help Maintain Immune Health

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Cold and flu season is here. The best way to battle cold and flu season is to prevent coming down with anything at all. While it's impossible to stay entirely safe from germs, sniffles and coughs, there are a few healthy habits you can incorporate for extra protection this year.

Along with the guidance you receive from your health care provider, consider these dietary and lifestyle recommendations to support your immune system naturally.

Commit to a Healthier Diet: Essential for optimizing your immune system, eating a healthy diet consisting of more foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains is recommended by experts. These foods contain beneficial plant compounds linked to health benefits in humans. Case in point: fresh grapes.

Natural grape compounds, including antioxidants and other polyphenols, may help protect the health and function of cells. At the most basic level, healthy cells are the foundation of good health.

Making simple swaps such as choosing fresh California grapes instead of processed snacks or adding grapes into favorite recipes for a healthy boost are tasty ways to add these beneficial compounds.

Studies suggest some grape compounds may positively influence immune function, including resveratrol and certain flavonoids. Additional studies show adding heart-healthy grapes to your daily diet can help support brain, colon and skin health. Grapes are also a good source of vitamin K, which may help support lung health. Incorporate the health benefits of grapes into your diet with an easy, convenient recipe like Grape and Brussels Sprout Slaw, perfect for eating on its own or pairing with a favorite protein such as grilled chicken breast.

Prioritize Basic Hygiene: Preventive practices can help you avoid germs, protecting yourself and others at the same time. Frequently wash your hands using soap and water, limit contact with others who may be sick and cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or elbow while coughing or sneezing.

Stay Active: Cold and flu season lines up with brisk temperatures, often making it more difficult to get outside for exercise. Find an activity you enjoy like moderate-intensity walking, jogging, biking or playing an aerobic sport. The "Journal of Sport and Health Science" reports exercise can help improve immune response and reduce inflammation, making it a key way to prepare your body to fight back.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate: Staying hydrated helps your immune system by keeping the body's defenses functioning properly. In addition to drinking water, you can increase hydration by eating foods with high water content like grapes, which contain about 82% water.

Manage Stress: You can help control stress – which has a negative impact on overall health and wellness – in a number of ways. Practice deep breathing or meditation, engage in activities and hobbies that bring joy and develop nighttime habits that promote good sleep. If snacking in the evening, choose foods such as grapes that are a natural source of melatonin, a compound which helps regulate sleep cycles. Talk with someone you trust, like a friend, family member or mental health professional, to help relieve stress.

Visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com to find more ways to support your immune health.

Grape and Brussels Sprout Slaw

Servings: 6

1 bag (12 ounces) shredded Brussels sprouts

2/3 cup finely shredded red cabbage

2 cups red Grapes from California, halved lengthwise

1/2 cup finely diced red onion

3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon fresh lemon or lime juice

1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon toasted (dark) sesame oil

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

In large mixing bowl, combine shredded sprouts, cabbage, grapes, onion and scallions.

In small bowl, whisk vinegar, honey, lemon or lime juice and soy sauce. Drizzle in olive and sesame oils while whisking. Toss well with slaw mixture. Chill 45 minutes to incorporate flavors. Season with pepper and sprinkle sesame seeds on top.

Nutritional information per serving: 170 calories; 4 g protein; 22 g carbohydrates; 9 g fat (48% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 60 mg sodium; 4 g fiber.

