5-hour ENERGY® Kicks Off Largest Instant Win Promotion with Getting Stuff Done Day on Feb. 6

The 5-hour ENERGY® - Official Sponsor of Getting Stuff Done promotion is a chance to instantly win $10, $100, or $1,000. To celebrate the start of promotion, 5-hour ENERGY® is kicking off the first ever Getting Stuff Done Day on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The first Saturday of February is an opportunity to reevaluate new year's resolutions, start planning a home project, clean up before the big game, or begin a new workout routine. Grab a 5-hour ENERGY® shot or drink to get that boost for anything that you need to get stuff done. Social media fans can share how they are getting stuff done with the hashtag #5hourGettingStuffDone.

"Our customers depend on 5-hour ENERGY® products to help them as they are Getting Stuff Done," said Jeff Sigouin, president of Living Essentials, LLC, the markers of 5-hour ENERGY® products. "We're excited that the Official Sponsor of Getting Stuff Done promotion provides multiple ways to enter for chances to win and rewards people with what they could use most of all, cash."

5-hour ENERGY® - Official Sponsor of Getting Stuff Done promotion has multiple ways to enter for a chance to win a share of $100,000 on 5HEwin.com. Each month, fans can take a quiz, learn what activity they could use 5-hour ENERGY® for and be entered for a chance to win. Fans of 5-hour ENERGY® shots and drinks can upload their product receipts. Receipts featuring single bottles will be entered for a chance to win $100, and multipack purchases will be entered to win $1,000. Followers of 5-hour ENERGY® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok will be treated with random social code drops that can be entered for a chance to instantly win $10. Prizes will be awarded through the mobile payment service, Venmo.

The star of the 5-hour ENERGY® - Official Sponsor of Getting Stuff Done promotion is the new Watermelon flavor Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot. Recently released, Watermelon flavor is highlighted in commercials, digital advertisements and the Point of Purchase displays featuring 5-hour ENERGY® - Official Sponsor of Getting Stuff Done promotional information.

To learn more about the 5-hour ENERGY® - Official Sponsor of Getting Stuff Done promotion, visit www.5HEwin.com. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or Venmo.

5-hour ENERGY® - Official Sponsor of Getting Stuff Done Instant Win Game Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion begins at 12:00 PM ET on 2/1/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 6/30/21. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ years of age. For Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit https://5hewin.com/rules. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Living Essentials, LLC, 38955 Hills Tech Dr., Farmington Hills, MI 48331.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Founded by Manoj Bhargava, Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot size and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

