$5 Million Jury Verdict -- Including Rare Punitive Damages -- Against Nassau County Nursing Home Upheld by New York Supreme Court

Court Denies All Post-Trial Motions, Preserving Jury's Award and Findings of Neglect, Statutory Violations, and Resident's Death

MINEOLA, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Nassau County Supreme Court Justice has upheld a $5 million jury verdict secured by Parker Waichman LLP, denying all post-trial motions brought by South Shore Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and its management company and preserving the jury's findings of nursing home neglect, violations of New York Public Health Law, and the resulting death of resident Henry Serrapica.

The verdict—won after weeks of testimony and now fully affirmed by the Court—includes punitive damages, an extraordinary form of relief that is rarely awarded in nursing home cases and even more rarely upheld following post-trial motion practice. The Court's ruling confirms that the defendants' conduct rose beyond ordinary negligence and warranted punishment and deterrence under New York law.

In a detailed Decision & Order, Justice Christopher T. McGrath rejected the defendants' requests to set aside the verdict, dismiss the action, order a new trial, or reduce the jury's damages award. The Court found that the jury's determinations were supported by the evidence and did not materially deviate from reasonable compensation.

"This decision sends a powerful message," said Ryan McAllister, an attorney with Parker Waichman LLP, counsel for the Serrapica family. "Punitive damages are reserved for the most egregious conduct, and courts are rightly cautious in allowing them to stand. The fact that the jury awarded punitive damages—and that the Court upheld them—underscores how serious and systemic the failures in care were in this case."

Following the trial, the jury concluded that Mr. Serrapica endured repeated and preventable failures while residing at the facility, including the development of severe pressure ulcers, inadequate monitoring and treatment, poor documentation, and the denial of basic dignity and supervision. The jury further found that these failures violated Public Health Law § 2801-d and were a substantial factor in causing Mr. Serrapica's death.

At trial, jurors heard testimony from Mr. Serrapica's family, nursing experts, and medical professionals detailing widespread deficiencies in care and chronic understaffing. Expert testimony established that these failures caused significant pain and suffering and directly contributed to a rapid and fatal decline.

In denying the defendants' motions in their entirety, the Court rejected arguments that the verdict was excessive, duplicative, or unsupported by the evidence, holding that the jury was entitled to credit plaintiffs' expert proof and to impose punitive damages as a means of deterrence where warranted.

Parker Waichman LLP continues to represent individuals and families harmed by nursing home neglect and abuse and to pursue all available avenues of relief—including punitive damages—when providers engage in conduct that places residents' lives at risk.

Media Contact:

Ryan McAllister, Esq.

Parker Waichman LLP

Phone: (516) 466-6500

Email: [email protected]

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm representing victims of negligence, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, defective products, and environmental harm. The firm is committed to protecting vulnerable individuals and holding negligent institutions accountable.

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP