Parker Waichman LLP Files Lawsuit on behalf of Chicago Resident in the Paragard MDL Alleging Injuries Caused by Breakage of the Copper IUD

Parker Waichman, a national law firm, has now filed multiple lawsuits where each Plaintiff alleges injuries due to breakage of the Paragard IUD during removal attempts.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman has now filed multiple lawsuits into the multi-district litigation related to the Paragard IUD ­— In re: Paragard IUD Products Liability Litigation — on behalf of victims who allege the Paragard® copper intrauterine device (IUD) is defective in that it can fracture during removal, resulting in serious injuries and complications. Most recently, on January 6, 2026, the Firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Chicago, Illinois resident. See Frangella v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., et al., Docket No: 1:26-cv-00047.

Parker Waichman continues to file additional cases and urges individuals who have suffered serious injuries due to the Paragard IUD fracturing during removal, leaving fragments embedded in the body and often requiring additional medical intervention to contact them for a free case review.

Paragard is a non-hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) made of copper that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for long-term birth control and is marketed as effective for up to ten years. The lawsuits allege that Paragard is defectively designed and unreasonably dangerous because it has a tendency to fracture or break apart during routine removal, leaving fragments embedded in the uterus or surrounding tissue. The lawsuits further assert that this risk was known or should have been known to the manufacturer, yet patients and healthcare providers were not adequately warned. Plaintiffs claim that as a result of the device's breakage, they suffered serious injuries, including pain, bleeding, infection, infertility concerns, and in many cases the need for surgical intervention to remove retained fragments.

Parker Waichman LLP is currently accepting cases nationwide for individuals who have suffered injuries as a result of the breakage of the Paragard IUD, including pain, bleeding, infection, infertility concerns, and the need for surgical intervention or additional procedures to remove retained fragments.

If you or a loved one experienced injury due to the breakage of a Paragard IUD, you may have a legal claim against the device manufacturers. Parker Waichman LLP is offering free, no-obligation case evaluations to help victims understand their rights and pursue justice.

For a free consultation, call 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529) or visit YourLawyer.com to learn more about your legal options and how to protect your rights.

Parker Waichman LLP is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to fighting for victims of defective drugs, dangerous products, accidents, and corporate negligence. Specifically, the Firm is quite experienced in representing eye injury victims due to the negligence of pharmaceutical companies. Representative cases include In Re Ethicon, Inc., Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation & In re: Yasmin and Yaz (Drospirenone) Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation. With a proven track record of holding medical device companies accountable, the firm has secured billions in settlements and verdicts for injured clients.

