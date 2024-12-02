5 Million Moviegoers Attended Regal Theatres Over The Record-Breaking Five-Day Thanksgiving Holiday

New benchmarks for Regal were set in attendance, box office revenue, and concessions sales from Wednesday, November 27 through Sunday, December 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Thanksgiving break from Wed., Nov. 27 through Sun., Dec. 1, family and friends gathered at dinner tables and movie theatres to celebrate the holiday. Over this five-day period, Regal welcomed 5 million guests to its locations across the country, setting attendance records and establishing many other historic benchmarks of success.

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Tis the season for moviegoing … the Thanksgiving weekend has completely exceeded our wildest expectations with records for Regal Cineworld in attendance, box office, and concessions. Congratulations to all our studio partners on this record-breaking weekend!" said Eduardo Acuna, CEO at Regal Cineworld. "The theatrical experience is one that cannot be replicated, and we are excited to keep this momentum going through the end of the year with blockbuster releases including Kraven, Sonic 3, and Mufasa to name just a few."

Over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, Regal achieved numerous record-breaking milestones, which include:

Highest all-time Thanksgiving attendance

Highest all-time Thanksgiving box office

Highest all-time Thanksgiving concessions

"Along with our studio partners who provided such diverse content for audiences to enjoy, we are especially proud of our theatre teams who delivered extraordinary experiences to guests at every Regal location," said Acuna. "Record-breaking success can only be achieved by empowering our staff at every level to exceed expectations when that opportunity presents itself."

Regal's exclusive merchandise for Gladiator II, Moana 2, Red One, and Wicked also proved to be incredibly popular for moviegoers with several items reaching sellout status by the Black Friday shopping weekend. The Gladiator II helmet popcorn tin, the Moana 2 Wave popcorn bucket, and the Wicked Glinda and Elphaba hexagonal combo container sets have been Regal's recent top performing merch, but the next hot collectible items are coming soon with the releases of Mufasa: The Lion King, Nosferatu, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Tickets for Gladiator II, Moana 2, Red One, and Wicked as well as other current and upcoming releases are available for purchase at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also join the Regal Crown Club or subscribe to Regal Unlimited through the mobile app and website.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,729 screens in 421 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of October 31, 2024. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact

Richard M. Grover

Head of Marketing, Regal

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal