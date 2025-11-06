Visit Regal on November 11 to Celebrate America's Veterans with Popcorn and Movies

$1 from all popcorn sales will benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation and

armed services members receive free entry to special military-themed movies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For every popcorn sold on November 11, Regal will donate $1 to the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to honor and serve our nation's defenders. On Veterans Day, Regal is also offering free entry to all active and former U.S. armed service members to attend showtimes of Saving Private Ryan and Brothers on Three at participating locations.

Gary Sinise Foundation 2025 Veterans Day Popcorn Promotion Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Each year on Veterans Day, Regal in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation celebrates our brave men and women in uniform and shows appreciation for their service," said Vikki Neil, Head of Marketing at Regal. "We hope our small gestures of thanks on this national holiday express gratitude for the sacrifices they have made and continue to make on behalf of the country."

Along with the annual Veterans Day popcorn promotion benefitting the Gary Sinise Foundation, U.S. armed service members presenting a military ID to Regal theatre staff on November 11 will receive free admission to showtimes of Saving Private Ryan and Brothers on Three at participating locations nationwide.

Saving Private Ryan synopsis: Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Surrounded by the brutal realties of war, while searching for Ryan, each man embarks upon a personal journey and discovers their own strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency, and courage.

Brothers on Three synopsis: An unprecedented documentary about the most unique culture of any Division I athletic program in the country: the West Point Rugby Team. Filmed mainly over the course of the 2023 season—just one year after their historic National Championship—the story weaves together vérité footage, intimate interviews, and rare archival material to immerse audiences in two worlds few Americans truly understand: Rugby and West Point.

Non-military moviegoers can purchase advance tickets for Saving Private Ryan and Brothers on Three on November 11 at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, or through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also reserve seats for these two military-themed films and other current releases by joining Regal Unlimited, where subscribers see as many movies whenever and wherever they want.

