5 out of 7 South Korean Music Streaming Platforms Chose Gaudio Lab

News provided by

Gaudio Lab

08 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 out of 7 streaming platforms in South Korea have adopted Gaudio Lab's technology. With world-class spatial audio and AI audio technology, Gaudio Lab powers most of South Korea's leading music streaming platforms, including Melon, Naver VIBE, SK Telecom FLO, Kakao Music, and NHN Bugs. The company has also won two CES 2023 Innovation Awards in recognition of its technological excellence that solves precise existing pain points in streaming market.

Each platform applies various technologies from Gaudio Lab, including Loudness Normalization, AI Text Sync (GTS: Gaudio Text Sync), Spatial Audio, etc.

Loudness Normalization protects users from hearing loss and provides a comfortable listening experience by reducing the loudness variance. The technology has even been officially recognized as a standard by the CTA/ANSI.

Gaudio Text Sync (GTS) is a solution which automatically synchronizes lyrics and music within 5 seconds for a song with the world's most advanced AI source separation technology. Thanks to Gaudio Lab's lightning fast and accurate AI, the manual work of syncing lyrics in real-time has been replaced by a rapid and automated service. Since South Korea is one of the fastest adopters of real-time lyrics viewing, the demand for the solution has been high and pressing.

Not to mention, Gaudio Lab provides spatial audio solution, which offers lifelike immersive 3D sound experience in users' earbuds. The solution has already been popular in Korea and can be applied to not only music streaming services, but live performance streams, as well. In fact, Gaudio Lab is also known as the inventor of the global standards (ex. the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio Standard, CTA, ANSI, etc.).

On June 1st, Gaudio Lab won the second prize at the most prestigious AI Challenge event in audio domain organized by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)'s, known as the DCASE Challenge, in Task 7 "Foley Sound Synthesis". Gaudio Lab has successfully generated sounds from text and images, and soon will be able to automatically generate sounds by just entering videos. Gaudio Lab is excelling and leading the field of generative sound AI and the company set out to continuously keep releasing better Generative Sound AI technology and solutions.

About Gaudio Lab

Gaudio Lab is an audio technology start-up founded in 2015, after the company's spatial audio technology for headphones was adopted as the binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio standard in 2014. Ever since its establishment, the company has developed technologies and solutions which deliver superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, navigation across reality and virtuality to bring optimized audio to diverse platforms such as OTT/streaming, earbuds, smartphones, VR/AR, car industry, theaters and more. The company is backed by top strategic investors as Softbank Ventures, Samsung Venture Investment and Naver.

SOURCE Gaudio Lab

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.