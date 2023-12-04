5 Simple Holiday Hosting Hacks

News provided by

Family Features Editorial Syndicate

04 Dec, 2023, 15:17 ET

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertaining friends and loved ones during the holidays offers an opportunity to slow down from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and make lasting memories. The key is getting ahead of hosting duties so you can be present with family and friends.

Make this season's holiday hosting effortless and enjoyable with these tips:

Continue Reading
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (friends celebrating holidays)
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (friends celebrating holidays)
Iced Gingerbread Caramel Coffee
Iced Gingerbread Caramel Coffee

  1. Stick with a simple menu. There's no need to create an elaborate menu with complex dishes that take hours to prepare. Instead, build your menu around easy crowd-pleasers. Save the experimenting with new recipes and ingredients for another time when you're less likely to feel the pressure. Be sure to consider your guests' likes and dislikes and be conscious of potential dietary restrictions.

  2. Serve beverages with festive flair. A beverage station is a fun and unexpected way to infuse some extra holiday cheer into your event. Offer cozy options like hot chocolate and coffee, along with an array of seasonal mix-ins and flavors. Convenient and tasty options to have on-hand for the holidays are Starbucks creamers, featuring flavors inspired by cafe beverages like Caramel Macchiato, White Chocolate Mocha and Cinnamon Dolce Latte, all which are now available in limited-time red holiday packaging online and at your local grocery store.

    Give your guests some festive drink inspiration to start with, such as this delicious holiday-themed recipe for Iced Gingerbread Caramel Coffee that is sure to become a favorite. For added fun, provide an array of toppings such as marshmallows, peppermint sticks and chocolate candies wrapped in colorful holiday wrappers.

  3. Plan for entertainment. When a well-acquainted group gathers, the party has a way of taking on a life of its own. In case of a slow start, or if you're entertaining different groups of friends who don't know each other well, it's a good idea to prepare some options to get guests mingling and engaged. A playlist of holiday music creates a festive atmosphere and planning a few interactive games ahead of time can help break the ice.

  4. Pace your preparations. Make a conscious effort to spread your party prep over the days and weeks leading up to your event. Saving all the cooking and cleaning until the day of the party only leaves hosts exhausted before guests even arrive. Instead, make a list of everything you need to accomplish around the house and tackle a few chores each night. Do your shopping a few days ahead so ingredients are still fresh but you aren't left scrambling. Prepare any dishes that can be refrigerated or frozen ahead of time.

  5. Anticipate guests' needs. The secret to great hosting isn't really a secret at all; it's simply making sure your guests feel welcome and comfortable. Providing a secure spot for coats and handbags, offering a drink when they arrive and making sure they can find essentials like the restroom may seem obvious, but they're easily overlooked basics. If you worry you'll be too busy in the kitchen putting the finishing touches on the meal, recruit a friend or family member to act in your place.

Find more inspiration and other holiday-worthy recipes at athome.starbucks.com.

Iced Gingerbread Caramel Coffee
Prep time: 3 minutes
Yield: 16 ounces

Drink:
1          cup ice
4          tablespoons Starbucks Gingerbread Naturally Flavored Ground Coffee for double strength
6          ounces water
1          ounce Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Flavored Creamer

Toppings:
whipped cream
            homemade or store-bought caramel sauce
1          pinch nutmeg

Place ice in 16-ounce glass.

Brew gingerbread coffee with water and pour into glass.

Add caramel creamer. Stir.

Top with whipped cream, drizzle of caramel sauce and nutmeg.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (friends celebrating holidays)

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Also from this source

Sweet and Savory Ways to Shake Up Holiday Celebrations

Sweet and Savory Ways to Shake Up Holiday Celebrations

'This the season for sweet and savory favorites – from the mouthwatering desserts you crave each year to starters and snacks that hold over hungry...
3 Ways to Support Veterans in Your Community

3 Ways to Support Veterans in Your Community

(Family Features) As a group, United States military veterans have played an important role in protecting the rights and freedoms enjoyed today....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.