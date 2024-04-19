Get Ready to Grill

Choosing the right outdoor cooking solution for your needs

MISSION, Kan., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Warmer temperatures and sun-filled days mean it's time to take entertaining and socializing outdoors, and a key component of many outdoor gatherings is fresh-grilled food.

Because firing up the grill can make prepping meals quick and easy, it allows you to spend more time with friends and family rather than missing out on the sunshine while stuck in the kitchen. Whether you're a first-time griller or consider yourself a master of the grates, there's a grill available to meet your skill level and needs, such as these options that provide flexibility for small-to-midsize backyard spaces – as well as a large built-in model for custom outdoor kitchens – and a variety of features and function to make the most of your warm weather gatherings.

Portable, Small-Space Cooking

Ideal for first-time grillers, couples, small families or those with limited backyard spaces, the Megamaster 3-Burner Gas Grill was designed to fuse performance and value. Despite its size, it can cater to almost any grilling or entertaining need with three stainless steel burners and 447 square inches of cooking space, a combination of versatility and capacity to prepare large quantities of food as well as various types of food simultaneously. Plus, it's easy to maneuver on two heavy-duty wheels, making it simple to free up patio space after use. Learn more at megamaster.com.

Family-Sized Functionality

With ample cooking space to feed small and medium-sized groups, the Nexgrill 4-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner is a perfect all-around grill for both beginners and seasoned grilling enthusiasts. Always ready to fire up some flavor, the durable grill also features a stainless steel side burner to saute, simmer and warm dishes simultaneously as well as 628 square inches of cooking space, meaning family favorites like burgers, dogs, chicken and more can be put on the table quickly. Find more information at nexgrill.com.

Elevate Your Outdoor Kitchen

If your outdoor living area includes enough space, you can elevate the outdoor cooking experience with an outdoor kitchen. Put a premium, built-in grill like the Spire 6-Burner Built-In Grill at the center of your custom, luxurious entertaining space. This dual-fuel, stainless steel gas grill features 904 square inches of cooking space and 73,000 British thermal units of cooking power across six main burners and an intense-heat ceramic rear burner, producing restaurant-quality sear marks and exceptional heat retention. Visit spireoutdoor.com to learn more about the durable, high-performance grilling solution.

