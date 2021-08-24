5 Simple, Natural Ways to Boost Immunity

Eat healthy fruits and vegetables. Although you may not be aware they contain flavonoids, these phytochemicals found in some fruits and veggies are a vital part of maintaining health. Flavonoids are found in colorful fruits and vegetables like cranberries and elderberries. When it comes to power foods, elderberries' exceptional flavanol levels make them an immune system powerhouse. Especially important during cold and flu season, elderberries can also be enjoyed in a cup of warm tea for instant comfort.

Reduce stress with outdoor activity. Keeping physically fit provides numerous health benefits such as reducing stress by being one with nature through taking a walk outside. The sun's UV rays help your body produce vitamin D, which is important for your bones, blood cells and immune system, as well as helping absorb and use certain nutrients. Yoga and massage can also be used to help stimulate the immune system and promote well-being.

Keep a regular sleep schedule. Sleep gives you an opportunity to recharge. This is when cellular regeneration and other healing is most efficient. Keeping a regular routine helps signal to your system that it's time to rest so you can fall asleep easier and reap the whole-body benefits of a healthy sleep cycle.

Wash hands frequently. Especially during the school year, when germs are rampant and easily carried from school to home, you can give your immune system a hand, literally, by frequently scrubbing away germs before they have the chance to attack.

Rely on natural remedies. Modern, stressful lifestyles and exposure to environmental pollutants can put immune systems under pressure. However, some of your existing soothing rituals can actually support better health, too. One example is relaxing with a hot cup of tea. The natural and organic ingredients found in Buddha Teas provide numerous health benefits. Options like Mushroom Wellness, Divine Immunity, Elderberry Tea and Reiki Mushroom blends all contain immunity-boosting ingredients.

While they're not an obvious ingredient, mushrooms have been incorporated into healing practices for thousands of years for their immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich properties. There are several powerful medicinal mushrooms but one stand-out is the reishi mushroom, known as the "mushroom of immortality" and "divine plant of longevity." This anti-inflammatory powerhouse is known to promote healthy cell growth and healthy blood pressure, along with improving immune function.

A Golden Way to Get Better Sleep

While golden milk has become a trendy beverage of choice, this comforting, herb-filled blend is actually ancient. For thousands of years, golden milk has been an Ayurvedic ritual, with Indian families enjoying a warm nightly cupful before bed.

In Ayurvedic medicine, turmeric, the main component in golden milk, is thought to impart the energy of the sun to the body, hence its radiant, golden color. Turmeric's documented healing properties impart substance to this traditional "elixir," and have given golden milk a reputation as a healing cup of comfort.

In addition to improving physical and mental well-being, regularly drinking golden milk has the potential to lessen your chance of becoming ill in the first place. It's also an anti-inflammatory that supports healthy digestion and promotes calm.

This turmeric-dominant blend includes ginger root and black pepper to aid digestion; ashwagandha to tonify, energize and calm; and cardamom, nutmeg and vanilla bean, all meant to encourage rejuvenation and peace. Consider an option like Buddha Teas' CBD Organic Golden Milk, which includes a THC-free CBD isolate for added wellness benefits.

Prepared by mixing with a warm cup of your favorite milk, the smooth, slightly sweet, pungent brew offers a soothing treat just before bed. Many people also enjoy golden milk prepared cold.

