5 Star Nutrition Chooses NewStore As Its Omnichannel Store Solution

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , the essential omnichannel store solution, today announced 5 Star Nutrition has chosen the NewStore Omnichannel Platform to run its growing retail footprint across the United States. The lifestyle company will soon be able to deliver a connected and seamless customer experience across all channels, allowing shoppers to buy where, how, and when they want.

5 Star Nutrition is a provider of health and wellness products. It is known for carrying reputable brands with best-in-class ingredients as well as delivering personalized, high-quality service. NewStore is a true turnkey omnichannel platform, with POS, order management, inventory, fulfillment, and clienteling in a single cloud system. Together, the two companies will elevate the 5 Star Nutrition brand experience today while innovating for the customer needs of tomorrow.

"Our mission from the beginning has been to deliver outstanding results for our customers, which begins with the in-store experience," said Drew Powell, CEO, Defyned Brands and 5 Star Nutrition. "We set out to find a modern solution with a forward-looking partner to enable a true omnichannel experience for our customers and associates, and have found that in NewStore. We are excited about this partnership as well as our omnichannel growth with a reliable and performant platform as the foundation."

The NewStore platform will also make it so the brand can incorporate historically store-only products into its web assortment. This precise inventory and order management will also be integral to future offerings related to subscriptions and loyalty.

"The health and wellness industry is being driven by consumers' increasing need for easy access to products and services," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "Our platform is the only choice for brands looking to exceed these expectations. 5 Star Nutrition's associates have a lot of expert knowledge. With NewStore, they'll have real-time product, customer, and order information at their fingertips on dedicated iPhone apps. It will help ensure they can deliver outstanding results for customers."

About 5 Star Nutrition

5 Star Nutrition is an omnichannel retailer of sports nutrition, vitamin, and weight loss products. They are known for their expert staff and personalized guidance they provide to help customers achieve their specific health and wellness goals. 5 Star Nutrition has 54 retail locations across 20 states in the U.S. 5 Star Nutrition is owned by Defyned Brands, a premier developer, marketer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of best-in-class vitamins, supplements, and apparel. Since its founding, Defyned has helped hundreds of thousands of customers reach their health and wellness potential. For more information visit: https://5starnutritionusa.com/ and https://defynedbrands.com .

About NewStore

NewStore is the essential omnichannel store solution for global brands. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first global platform combining POS, order management, clienteling, and inventory. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.newstore.com

