5 Steps to Start Each Day Strong

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) How you begin each day affects more than whether you make it to work on time. In fact, those early morning hours are often the foundation for your entire day.

Set yourself up for success with these tips to help you maximize your mornings. Whether you're an early bird or a night owl, starting the day the right way can help you power through your to-do list.

Maple Vanilla Latte - Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
Salted Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee - Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
Wake Up On Time

Set your alarm for a reasonable hour that gives you ample time to get ready for the day ahead. If you have a commute or children or pets who need attention, be sure to factor in time for unexpected events like traffic jams or accidents. Avoid setting your alarm early and hitting snooze repeatedly; the quality of sleep you'll add is poor and you'll likely end up feeling more tired than if you'd just risen with the alarm.

Get Your Body Moving

Even a light workout is a great way to rev up for a new day. Prioritizing your health to start the morning can put you in a healthier mindset. Completing a workout before the day is even fully underway gives you something to be proud of, which helps boost your mental well-being. What's more, an early workout gets your blood pumping, which supports stronger cognition and produces more energy.

Treat Yourself

It's never too early to give yourself a little TLC, and a delicious coffee-based drink is a great way to perk up your morning with a tasty treat. The best indulgent coffee beverages start with quality coffee. Consider options from Eight O'Clock Coffee, which has selected and roasted high-quality, 100% Arabica coffee for more than 100 years. The rich, smooth flavor means you can drink it black, but it's also the perfect base for a decadent latte with maple and vanilla or a classic iced caramel macchiato.

Establish a Self-Care Routine

While you're still working toward being fully awake, a routine that lets you dive into daily preparations on autopilot can be helpful. Making time to take care of yourself can give you greater confidence to tackle the day, so find a pattern that fits and run with it. Aside from basic hygiene, take time to moisturize your skin and apply sunscreen. Also build in time to focus on your mental health, whether you make some notes in a gratitude journal or meditate to manage stress.

Eat a Healthy Breakfast

Countless studies support the benefits of eating a nutritious breakfast. It's good for your metabolism and digestive health. It also gives your body the fuel it needs to help you push through the day. You're likely to think faster and be a more effective problem-solver when your body has proper nourishment. Eating early in the day also affects your mood; you're less likely to be irritable if you're not hungry.

Maple Vanilla Latte

1 1/2    cups milk, divided
1/2       cup strong-brewed Eight O'Clock French Vanilla Coffee
1          tablespoon maple syrup
1/4       teaspoon vanilla extract
            ground cinnamon, to taste

In microwave, heat 1 cup milk.

Pour coffee into mug and, using milk frother, top with warm milk.

Stir in maple syrup, vanilla extract and cinnamon, to taste.

Using milk frother, foam remaining milk then add to mug.

Salted Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee

1/2       cup Eight O'Clock Caramel Macchiato Coffee, chilled
1          cup milk
1/2       cup ice
            squeezable caramel sauce
1          pinch sea salt

Stir together chilled coffee and milk.

Pour over ice into glass.

Drizzle caramel sauce on top and sprinkle with sea salt.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.