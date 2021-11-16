5 Table Gorji Named Dallas' Best Steakhouse 2021 By Dallas Observer

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Observer named Gorji Dallas' Best Steakhouse in their Best of Dallas 2021 edition published in October. In 2016 the Observer named the restaurant's tenderloin "Best Steak" on that years' list. They described Chef Gorji, the back-to-back Texas Steak Cook-off champion as "some kind of meat genius."

Prime Beef Tenderloin with Pomegranates and Gnocchi Chef Gorji

Gorji celebrates the Best Steakhouse designation with a Steak & Wine Tasting event on November 30, 2021. Guests will enjoy Midwest wet aged prime beef tenderloin, New Zealand venison loin, and Colorado lamb tenderloin with wines from Spain, Napa Valley and Bordeaux. Sommelier Lori Hodges will be presenting and answering questions about the wines. The event is limited to twenty people seated at socially distanced tables.

The small, intimate five table restaurant features New Mediterranean Cuisine, with championship steak and sustainable seafood. The emphasis is on food, flavors and enjoying your dining evening.

Restaurant Highlights:

5 Tables

First and Only No-Tipping Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas (maybe in Texas )

(maybe in ) Cannot Accommodate Young Children

No TVs

Each Table Is Seated Only Once Per Evening

"At the end of the day, it's the fire-kissed meat that is cooked to perfection that draws us in and keeps us going back to this five-table gem."—Dallas Observer 2021

19 Most Romantic Dallas Restaurants – Thrillist 2020, 2021

Gorji Is Still Cooking Just For You – D Magazine 2019

First Restaurant In Dallas to Eliminate Tipping – WFAA 2016

Zing! cookbook featuring Gorji's signature New Mediterranean Cuisine recipes and techniques has won five domestic and international book awards.

Gorji Gourmet Foods, a line of sauces Chef Gorji created and uses in the kitchen of the restaurant, has won 38 awards to date in blind judging food competitions. The Pomodoro, Puttanesca, Arrabiata Diavolo, Pomegranate Vinaigrette and Dipping Oil & Marinade are sold in DFW Whole Foods, specialty grocery stores, at the restaurant and online at Gorji Gourmet and Amazon.

SOURCE Gorji Restaurant