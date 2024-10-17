5 Things to Know About Medicare Open Enrollment

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Medicare Open Enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7 each year, is the one time you can review, compare and make changes to your Medicare health and prescription drug plans for the next year. Because plans – and your health – can change, it's important to compare plans every year. Visit Medicare.gov to see what's new for 2025, including a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket costs for covered prescription drugs, get extra help with prescription drug costs and more.

