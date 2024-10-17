5 Things to Know About Medicare Open Enrollment

News provided by

Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Oct 17, 2024, 14:05 ET

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Medicare Open Enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7 each year, is the one time you can review, compare and make changes to your Medicare health and prescription drug plans for the next year. Because plans – and your health – can change, it's important to compare plans every year. Visit Medicare.gov to see what's new for 2025, including a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket costs for covered prescription drugs, get extra help with prescription drug costs and more.

Continue Reading
Photo courtesy of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Photo courtesy of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Celebrate Diwali with the Many Flavors of Tradition

Celebrate Diwali with the Many Flavors of Tradition

(Family Features) Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a celebration of togetherness, prosperity and the rich, authentic flavors of Indian cuisine....
Medicare Open Enrollment Runs Through Dec. 7

Medicare Open Enrollment Runs Through Dec. 7

(Family Features) If you're enrolled in Medicare, it's important to remember Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 each year....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Insurance

Health Insurance

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics