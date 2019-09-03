5 Tips for a Tasty Tailgate

Start early. There's likely no easier way to send a tailgate spiraling out of control than to get a late start, which puts the party in a rush ahead of game time. Prepare early, and if you're heading to the stadium, leave yourself plenty of time to find the ultimate parking spot, light the grill and enjoy the atmosphere.

Keep it simple. A true tailgate experience starts with flavorful foods fit for a crowd, which calls for ready-to-go ingredients like Eckrich Smoked Sausage, crafted with just the right blend of spices for a rich, savory and smoky taste. Because it's pre-cooked, just heat it up and pair with other simple ingredients, such as a hoagie bun and some peppers for an easy Grilled Smoked Sausage and Pepper Hoagies.

Share the responsibility. Preparing shouldn't fall on one person's shoulders. Instead, ask each attendee to bring something useful for the entire group, such as plasticware, trash bags, napkins, cups, drinks and games.

Make it customizable. Especially if you're bringing a large group, creating a spread that allows for personalization can help ensure everyone leaves happy. These Deluxe Nacho Dogs call for an abundance of topping options, giving guests full freedom to concoct their own creations, and they pair perfectly with Nathan's Famous Beef Franks – made with 100% premium beef, no artificial flavors or colors and no fillers or by-products.

Ensure an easy cleanup. When the tailgate is winding down and the game is about to start, it's almost inevitable there'll be a rush to pack up and head to the stadium (or the couch). Make things simpler and quicker by using disposable plasticware, plates and cups, and strategically placing trash bags in easily visible areas for everyone to clean up as the party continues, rather than scrambling to pick everything up at once.

Grilled Smoked Sausage and Pepper Hoagies

Cook time: 22 minutes

Servings: 4

1 package Eckrich Smoked Sausage

1 red or green bell pepper, halved and seeded

4 slices (1/2-inch thick) large red onion

1/4 cup bottled hickory or spicy barbecue sauce

4 hoagie rolls or 8-inch French bread rolls, split

Heat grill to medium-high heat and oil cooking grates. Cut each sausage link in half crosswise.

Grill sausage, peppers and onions, covered, 5 minutes. Turn; continue grilling, covered, 5 minutes, or until sausage is heated through and vegetables are crisp-tender.

Brush barbecue sauce over both sides of sausage and vegetables. Arrange rolls, cut-sides down, around edges of grill. Continue grilling, covered, 2 minutes, or until rolls are lightly toasted. Cut bell peppers into strips; separate onion slices into rings.

Serve sausage and vegetables in rolls.

Deluxe Nacho Dogs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 head lettuce

1 tomato

1 red onion

2 jalapeno peppers

chives

1 package (8 hot dogs) Nathan's Famous Skinless Beef Franks

cheese sauce

1 package hot dog buns

sour cream

Heat grill to medium-high heat.

Wash and dry lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeno peppers and chives. Chop lettuce. Dice tomato and red onion. Remove jalapeno stems then slice. Chop chives.

Grill hot dogs 4 minutes, turning once halfway to warm through.

Heat cheese sauce according to package directions.

Personalize hot dogs with desired toppings. Spoon cheese sauce over entire dog then layer lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Add sour cream and garnish with chives.

Tip: To add heat, slice jalapenos and fry in skillet over medium heat with olive oil, salt and pepper. Cook until slices begin to blacken.

