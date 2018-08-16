5 Tips for Keeping Your Cat Happy and Healthy

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) While the weather may change from summer to fall, your relationship with your feline never goes out of season. Events on the calendar can seem to pile up as the year goes on, but don't forget to go the extra mile for your pet and show him how much he means to you.

Whether the sun is shining, the leaves are changing colors or there is snow on the ground, these five tips can help you bond with your cat all year long and make sure he is feeling his best.

1. Create Space to Play



Just like humans and dogs, cats have energy they need to expel throughout the day. Help your cat feel like a member of the family by giving him a dedicated space in the house where you can play together. It can also double as a place to keep his toys.

2. Fuel Playtime with a High-Quality Diet



Even the cutest and cuddliest kitties share a connection with their ancestors, so to respect the animal inside, nourish your pet with his natural desires in mind. One purr-worthy option is CRAVE™ cat food, which is made with high-quality animal protein and no grains. The recipes provide the nutrients needed for a strong, lean body and the energy to chase – even if it's just a toy around the house.

3. Toys are a Cat's Best Friends



Cats are curious by nature and almost always looking for something to get their paws on. Have a variety of toys on-hand, such as laser pointers, feather wands and stuffed mice, which can give your cat the chance to practice his pouncing skills. Not only is this a great form of exercise, but it also allows him to exert his instincts to chase.

4. Keep Him Smiling



When considering your cat's health, don't forget about oral care. Dental treats such as GREENIES™ Dental Treats help freshen breath and clean your cat's teeth, helping to keep bad breath from getting in the way of cuddles with your favorite feline.

5. Spend Quality Time Together



Don't let a busy life get in the way of spending quality time and building companionship with your cat. If your schedule is full, try checking off your to-do list with your cat by your side. Fold your laundry or do work in the same room so he knows you're there. You can also squeeze in snuggle time as you wind down and watch television or read a book before bed.

