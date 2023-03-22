5 Tips for Making the Most of Your Tax Preparation Visit

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply put, the process of filing income taxes can be stressful. Yet, it will remain a yearly obligation for the American workforce. Ladder Up is a nonprofit that prepares and files federal and Illinois tax returns for low-income individuals and families throughout Chicagoland for free at their 11 in-person Tax Assistance Program (TAP) sites. Ladder Up Executive Director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek compiled the following tips for filing your taxes and getting the most out of your return.

Act Today

Ladder Up recommends not waiting until mid-April to file your tax return. The later in the season, the busier tax preparation locations become. File as soon as you receive your tax documents and save yourself time.

Bring Documents

It's important to bring the necessary documents with you to your tax preparation visit including photo ID, Social Security card and W-2 or 1099 forms. A full list of required paperwork is available at goladderup.org.

Bring Spouses

All taxpayers must be present to prepare a proper tax return. Bring your spouse to your tax preparation so all signatures are collected and the filing can be completed.

College Credits

Not the classes – the tax credits! People who are in college themselves or have a child enrolled may be eligible for certain education tax credits and deductions that can reduce their tax liability. Bring Form 1098-T to your tax preparation.

E-File: Safe & Fast

Ladder Up recommends utilizing E-File to submit tax returns. E-Filing is more secure than paper filing and will accelerate any refunds owed you.

Ladder Up is proud to be the premier financial nonprofit in Chicagoland. Clients who qualify for services can visit TAP sites can rest assured their tax return is filed correctly. A case reviewer will ensure that you qualify for services and that you have all the necessary paperwork. You will then meet with a trained volunteer who will prepare your taxes in tax software. The preparer will ask additional questions to better understand you or your family's situation regarding your filing status and eligible deductions. Finally, you will meet with a quality reviewer, to make sure your return is accurate and error-free. Turn to Ladder Up as your trusted tax preparation partner this year.

