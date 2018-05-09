5 Tips for Summer Road Trips

These five safety tips can help get your family ready to hit the road this summer:

Check Your Tread – A tire's tread depth can determine a vehicle's safe stopping distance. You can check your tread depth by sticking a penny upside-down in a tread groove. If you can see President Lincoln's head, it's time to replace your tires. Ensure Proper Tire Pressure – Low tire pressure can lead to poor handling and gas mileage, excessive wear and overloading. Drivers should check their tire pressure at least once a month, and especially before any long trip. Use a dependable air gauge or stop by an automotive store like Discount Tire or America's Tire to take advantage of complimentary air checks. Rotate Often – Tires should be rotated at least every 6,000 miles or earlier if irregular or uneven wear develops. Inspect Your Trunk – Some new vehicles no longer come equipped with a spare tire, opting instead for tire inflation kits that feature puncture coating sealants and air compressors, or even run-flat tires. Check your trunk to see what your vehicle contains and make sure you have a roadside assistance plan should the need arise. Don't Overload – The combination of heat and overloading a vehicle, which can be common during summer travel, is one of the most dangerous conditions for a vehicle's tires as overloaded tires can overheat and possibly fail.

When it comes to summer driving safety, it can be imperative to check your tires early and often. Knowing the condition of your tires can keep your family safe and your vehicle in quality condition.

"It is important that drivers know how to check and maintain their tires and recognize the warning signs of when to replace them, especially during the hotter months," said Tom Williams, senior vice president at Discount Tire. "Keeping customers and their families safe is our No. 1 priority each summer."

To learn more about tire safety before a summer road trip, or to schedule an appointment for a tire safety check, visit tires.com.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free – with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-tips-for-summer-road-trips-300645925.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

