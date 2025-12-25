5 Tips If You Were Hurt on a Cruise: Legal Advice from the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you were injured while on a cruise, you may have the right to pursue compensation, but time is limited, and the legal process is different than a typical injury case. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a national law firm with experience handling cruise passenger injury claims, is sharing 5 important tips to help victims protect their rights after getting hurt on a cruise ship.

"Injuries at sea come with their own set of legal challenges," says Jason Turchin, Esq., who has represented passengers injured on Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian (NCL), Disney, and other cruise lines. "Most people don't realize how strict the rules are until it's too late."

Tip 1: Report the Injury Immediately

Tell cruise staff about the incident and request that they document it in an official report. Ask for a copy if possible. Failing to report it right away can sometimes hurt your case later.

Tip 2: Take Photos and Gather Evidence

Document the scene, your injuries, and any unsafe conditions (like wet floors, broken handrails, or poor lighting). If anyone saw what happened, get their names and contact information.

Tip 3: Seek Medical Attention

Visit the ship's medical center and follow up with a doctor once you return home. Keep all medical records, prescriptions, and bills.

Tip 4: Act Quickly As You May Only Have One Year to File

Most cruise lines, including Carnival and Royal Caribbean, include a one-year deadline to file a lawsuit and often require it be filed in Miami, Florida, regardless of where the cruise sailed. Review your contract as soon as possible for the forum selection clause.

Tip 5: Contact a Cruise Injury Lawyer

Cruise injury claims involve maritime law, and cruise companies have experienced legal teams. A knowledgeable cruise attorney can help you understand your rights and fight for compensation.

Contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

If you were injured on a cruise, call the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at (800) 337-7755 or visit www.jasonturchin.com for a free consultation.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The firm has handled hundreds of cruise injury cases and has been featured in CBS Evening News, Rolling Stone, and Forbes for its work helping victims of negligence.

Contact:

Jason Turchin

(800) 337-7755

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin