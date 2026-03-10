How to Find a Miami Burn Injury Lawyer After an Accident

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida-based personal injury law firm, is providing guidance to individuals seeking legal help after suffering burn injuries in accidents involving fire, scalding liquids, chemicals, or defective products. Finding the right Miami burn injury lawyer can be critical to securing compensation for medical bills, lost income, pain, and long-term care.

"Burn injuries can be among the most painful and traumatic of all personal injuries," said Jason Turchin, Esq., who has handled numerous burn cases involving appliance explosions, car fires, product malfunctions, coffee burns, and restaurant scalds. "Victims may need an experienced attorney who understands how to document the full extent of their injuries and fight for the compensation they may need to heal and move forward."

Where Burn Injuries Often Occur

The firm has seen burn injury cases arise from:

Defective pressure cookers and air fryers

Coffee and tea spills at restaurants and drive-thrus

Car fires after collisions

Battery explosions in e-bikes, vape pens, and electronics

Scalds from hot water or steam in hotels, spas, or apartments

How to Choose a Burn Injury Lawyer in Miami

When looking for a burn injury lawyer, consider the following:

Experience handling burn cases specifically involving product defects, premises liability, or vehicle accidents

Resources to work with medical experts, plastic surgeons, and economists to calculate future care needs

to calculate future care needs Willingness to take the case to court if a fair settlement isn't offered

if a fair settlement isn't offered A record of handling personal injury claims across Florida

What a Burn Injury Attorney Can Do

Investigate the cause of the incident

Preserve evidence, including damaged products

Coordinate with burn specialists to document injuries

File insurance claims or lawsuits

Pursue compensation for medical costs, surgery, rehabilitation, lost wages, and emotional trauma

