How to Find a Miami Burn Injury Lawyer After an Accident

Mar 10, 2026, 11:30 ET
MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida-based personal injury law firm, is providing guidance to individuals seeking legal help after suffering burn injuries in accidents involving fire, scalding liquids, chemicals, or defective products. Finding the right Miami burn injury lawyer can be critical to securing compensation for medical bills, lost income, pain, and long-term care.
"Burn injuries can be among the most painful and traumatic of all personal injuries," said Jason Turchin, Esq., who has handled numerous burn cases involving appliance explosions, car fires, product malfunctions, coffee burns, and restaurant scalds. "Victims may need an experienced attorney who understands how to document the full extent of their injuries and fight for the compensation they may need to heal and move forward."
Where Burn Injuries Often Occur
The firm has seen burn injury cases arise from:
- Defective pressure cookers and air fryers
- Coffee and tea spills at restaurants and drive-thrus
- Car fires after collisions
- Battery explosions in e-bikes, vape pens, and electronics
- Scalds from hot water or steam in hotels, spas, or apartments
How to Choose a Burn Injury Lawyer in Miami
When looking for a burn injury lawyer, consider the following:
- Experience handling burn cases specifically involving product defects, premises liability, or vehicle accidents
- Resources to work with medical experts, plastic surgeons, and economists to calculate future care needs
- Willingness to take the case to court if a fair settlement isn't offered
- A record of handling personal injury claims across Florida
What a Burn Injury Attorney Can Do
- Investigate the cause of the incident
- Preserve evidence, including damaged products
- Coordinate with burn specialists to document injuries
- File insurance claims or lawsuits
- Pursue compensation for medical costs, surgery, rehabilitation, lost wages, and emotional trauma
Contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin
If you suffered a burn injury in Miami, call the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at (800) 337-7755 or visit www.jasonturchin.com for a free consultation.
About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin
The firm represents victims of burn injuries, defective products, and serious accidents throughout Florida and nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. is AV-Rated, and has been featured in CBS Evening News, Rolling Stone, and Forbes for his work on behalf of injury victims.
Contact:
Jason Turchin
(800) 337-7755
[email protected]
