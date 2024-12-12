5 tips to protect your Detroit home from winter storms

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning shares advice for keeping your HVAC systems prepared and efficiently heating your home with negative temps and harsh weather expected

DETROIT, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, shares the top practical steps for homeowners to take to keep their homes warm and avoid property damage from plummeting temperatures this winter.

"Detroit is no stranger to harsh winters, but this year is expected to be especially brutal," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Winter storms can take out power as easily as any other weather system, and our lowest temperatures in Detroit can get as low as -15°F. We want our neighbors to stay warm this season and can help them prepare for a major winter storm with just a few tips and tricks."

Here are some ways Hottle says you can prepare for storms:

Double-check doors and window seals for any cracks or cold air that can seep in, and reseal them or cover them with a towel during a freeze.

Cover your windows with a black cloth at night to keep heat in if an ice storm takes out the power to your home.

Stock up on wood, matches, and heating fuel if you have a working fireplace until crews can get to your area to turn the power back on.

Don't turn the heat on your thermostat up too high or too quickly. It will put stress on the heating system, resulting in costly inefficiencies, and could cause pipes to freeze if the unit fails. We recommend setting your thermostat to 68°F during the day and no lower than 55°F at night.

Use smart thermostats as a way to help compensate for the drastic temperature change. This can help keep heating bills low and keep your system from overheating and breaking down.

"Being without heat this winter is hard enough, so use these tips to reduce escalating costs and prevent damage to your home. We're happy to help, and our licensed and insured professionals can work on various heating systems such as natural gas furnaces, electric heating systems, and more," Hottle said. "If you want to avoid the frigid air common in the Metro Detroit Area, we're the team to trust."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems, and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

