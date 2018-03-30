5 Tips to Spring Clean Your Life

MISSION, Kan., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The spring season not only signifies the start of rain showers, colorful flowers and more outdoor activities, it also brings a rise in spring cleaning. Shake off the cold weather blues and revisit the simple parts of everyday life that could use a cleanup.

From storing your winter essentials to cleaning up your whole family's diet (including your furry friends), these tips can help infuse the spring-cleaning spirit into your busy lifestyle.

Tidy Up Your Space

Spring cleaning starts by identifying what area to tackle first. Set yourself up for success by picking a small space, such as your pup's abode. Clean his or her bowl, replenish old toys and freshen up the bed. Using a removable cover on the bed can help to keep the space tidy all-year long.

Store Away Winter Essentials

As the days get warmer and you start to break out your spring jackets, bulky coats and clothes may go unused. Declutter your closet by storing your winter essentials in bins and setting aside items to donate. This can help to make room for those bright spring clothes you've been waiting to wear.

Refresh Your Diet and Your Pup's

Spring means that fresh fruits and vegetables are starting to come back into season. Spruce up your diet by reintroducing these items, as well as quality proteins like chicken or salmon. In addition, ingredients with sources of fiber, like sweet potatoes, can help fill you up without adding too many empty calories. These foods are not only good for your health, they're also beneficial for your dog. In fact, these ingredients are often found in many high-quality pet foods such as the NUTRO™ WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS™ line of dry dog food. As part of the NUTRO. FEED CLEAN™ philosophy, these dog food recipes are made with real, recognizable ingredients, allowing you to share your healthy eating lifestyle with your pup.

Pay Attention to Hard to Reach Places

You may not realize how much dust collects on the top of your ceiling fan when it's not running. Avoid circulating dust bunnies by giving ceiling fan blades a good brushing with a cloth or vacuum. In addition to keeping your home nice and neat, this can also help ease springtime allergies.

Dust Off Those Sneakers and Get Outside

With spring in full swing, freshen up your sneakers by throwing them into the washing machine (by themselves) and hanging them outside to dry. Once you're ready to get moving, be sure to include your four-legged friend. Playing outside together can increase both of your activity levels and help you enjoy the warmer temperatures.

