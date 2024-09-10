Spooky Season Snacks

Pop up scary sweet Halloween treats

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Scaring up a good time this Halloween starts with spooky costumes, ghoulish decor and treats you can share with your favorite ghosts and goblins. For an extra haunting twist, skip the store-bought candies and break out your cauldron for tempting homemade sweets.

Go for a Ghoulish Snack Bar White Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Popcorn Bites

You can celebrate the seed-to-snack simplicity of one of fall's favorite snacks – popcorn – with crunchy desserts that pair perfectly with your favorite spooky traditions. Popcorn's smell, taste and versatility help it enhance Halloween as a budget-friendly solution for ghostly gatherings.

Embrace the taste of autumn – pumpkin spice – with a snack that allows you to indulge throughout the season. These White Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Popcorn Bites offer warm flavor without the scare. Simply pour melted pumpkin pie spice-seasoned chocolate over popped popcorn, toss with toffee bits and sea salt then break into bite-sized chunks for a seasonal sweet that's perfect for celebrating National Popcorn Poppin' Month.

Visit Popcorn.org to find more Halloween-inspired snacks.

Go for a Ghoulish Snack Bar

Encourage a little devious creativity this Halloween with a popcorn bar (char-boo-terie board) that features everyone's favorites. Start with enough freshly popped popcorn to feed all your little zombies and vampires then add seasonal favorites like candy corn, chocolate candies, individually wrapped treats, dried fruit, nuts and beyond.

To pop popcorn on a stovetop, cover the bottom of a 3- to 4-quart pan with a thin layer of vegetable oil (don't use butter, it will burn). Place 3 kernels of popcorn in the pan, cover with a loose lid that allows steam to escape and heat. When the kernels pop, pour in enough popcorn to cover the bottom of the pan, one kernel deep, then cover the pan and shake to evenly spread the oil. When the popping begins to slow to a few seconds apart, remove the pan from the stovetop. The heated oil will still pop the remaining kernels.

White Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Popcorn Bites

Servings: 12

12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

3 cups chopped white chocolate or white chocolate chips

1 tablespoon light olive oil

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup toffee bits

1 teaspoon flaked sea salt, crushed

Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or wax paper. Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.

In microwave-safe bowl, combine white chocolate, olive oil and pumpkin pie spice; microwave on medium 2-3 minutes, or until melted and smooth, stirring after each minute.

Pour melted white chocolate mixture over popcorn; add toffee bits and toss to combine. Transfer to prepared baking sheet, spreading to edges of pan; sprinkle sea salt over top.

Let cool; refrigerate 1-2 hours, or until set. Break into chunks for serving.

Tip: Homemade pumpkin pie spice can be made by combining 3 parts ground cinnamon with 1 part ground nutmeg, 1 part allspice and 1 part ginger.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate