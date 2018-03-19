5 Tips to Spring Clean Your Spices

Find more tips for storing and organizing your spices at McCormick.com.

1. Pick a Date: The seasonal transitions to fall and spring are easy reminders to spruce up your spice cupboard. These times are also perfect for cooking and baking with fresh, seasonal flavors.

2. Put Favorites First: Keep your frequently used herbs and spices front and center. Use a Lazy Susan, tiered rack or bins to help personalize your organization.

3. Organize the Extras: Alphabetize the rest of your spices so you can find them easily when trying new recipes. Store baking necessities, like extracts and food colors, all in one spot or bin so you can easily find them when whipping up muffins or cupcakes.

4. Reorganize to Refresh: Replace old or out-of-date spices and herbs to maximize flavor for everyday cooking. Test spices for freshness using these tips:

Sight: Check that the colors of your spices and herbs are bright and vibrant. If the color has faded, the flavor often has as well.

Check that the colors of your spices and herbs are bright and vibrant. If the color has faded, the flavor often has as well. Aroma: Rub or crush the spice or herb in your hand. If the aroma is weak, it is time to replace it.

Rub or crush the spice or herb in your hand. If the aroma is weak, it is time to replace it. Taste: Give the herb or spice a taste test. If it lacks flavor, it is past its prime.

5. Preserve Quality: To extend the life of your spices, store them away from extreme heat, moisture and direct sunlight. Also keep in mind that each spice has a different shelf life.

Ground spices : 2-3 years

: 2-3 years Whole spices : 3-4 years

: 3-4 years Seasoning blends : 1-2 years

: 1-2 years Herbs: 1-3 years

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free – with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-tips-to-spring-clean-your-spices-300616220.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

