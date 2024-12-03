5 Tips to Upgrade Your Sleep

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Good sleep isn't just about waking up feeling rested and ready for the day. Quality sleep, and plenty of it, is important for your overall health. While you sleep, your body naturally recharges itself, which puts you at lower risk for cardiovascular problems and chronic conditions like diabetes, as well as improving your immune system.

Sleep also contributes to better brain function, memory, concentration and lower stress. According to the National Institutes of Health, most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep every night to achieve maximum health benefits.

If you're falling short of the recommended amount of sleep, you may be able to make some adjustments that help you reap the health benefits of better rest. Learn what you can do to improve your sleep with these tips from the experts in safer, healthier sleep at Naturepedic.

Reduce Light Exposure

Your body's natural circadian rhythms are closely aligned with light and dark. When your body senses light, it sends signals to your brain that it's time to be awake. Light also suppresses your body's production of melatonin, a hormone linked to sleep. Cutting back on bright lights and avoiding devices at least an hour before bed can tell your body it's time to wind down, and sleeping in a dark room promotes better rest.

Invest in the Right Mattress

Your mattress plays a major role in your comfort through the night, so making sure it fits your needs is an important step toward getting better rest. Take control of your comfort with a quality mattress such as Naturepedic's EOS (Ergonomic Organic Sleep) mattress, which is handcrafted and made without polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, flame retardants or fiberglass. The breathable layers of certified organic cotton, wool and GOTS-approved latex ensure better temperature regulation while naturally contouring the body. An added feature is the ability to customize each side of the bed by opening the zippers and adjusting the layered components for the perfect comfort combination.

Find the Right Sheets

Sheets that are too stiff, scratchy or otherwise unpleasant make it nearly impossible to settle in for a good night's rest. Higher thread counts tend to be softer, higher quality sheets. However, you may need to experiment to find which material suits you best.

Set a Comfortable Temperature

When you're too hot or cold, your mind tends to focus on those sensations rather than allowing you to slip into a slumber. Set your thermostat at a comfortable temperature, adding fans or adjusting the layers of bedding as necessary to achieve the perfect level of cozy comfort.

Use a Sound Machine

If you're a light sleeper, noise can wreak havoc on your rest. Many people find sound machines offer two key benefits: They provide a soothing sound, such as rain or ocean waves, that allows you to relax and ease into slumber and constant background noise, so additional sounds are less disruptive.

Sleeping in Separate Beds

Sleeping in separate beds or rooms is a choice made by many couples, but results show it has less to do with the health of the relationship and more to do with quality sleep.

According to a survey by Naturepedic, more than 40% of couples who share a bed reported that sleep issues have caused them to question their relationship. Snoring, conflicting sleep schedules and different temperature preferences were frequently cited as concerns. However, motion transfer and mattress comfort were also reasons people said they miss having their own beds.

A bed that allows each person to customize their comfort can alleviate those problems. For example, Naturepedic's EOS mattress allows you to adjust the layered components inside to achieve the perfect comfort combination on each side.

That's potentially good news for couples who sleep apart, as 33% of respondents reported having different mattress firmness and softness preferences, which ultimately led to their decision.

"When it comes to sleeping together, these survey results bring to light how critical personalized mattress comfort is," said Barry Cik, founder and technical director of Naturepedic. "Luckily, you don't have to choose between having a good relationship or a good night's sleep."

