5 Travel Tips for People with Diabetes

This is why many frequent travelers living with type 1 diabetes like Nicky Williams, a full-time student who loves documenting travel on her blog, are always prepared by having a checklist when she travels. This checklist helps those like Williams carefully manage type 1 diabetes and allows them to manage the unexpected.

"I was born with a sense of wanderlust," Williams said. "However, 14 years ago, my ability to travel was challenged when I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Thanks to my diabetes tech, my love for travel and my passion for trying different foods around the world is as strong as ever. When I travel, I'm less stressed‡ when enjoying new cultures and foods where I might not get the carb count just right. I let my MiniMed 780G system do what it does best and account for the unexpected so I can truly immerse myself in the experience instead of my diabetes."

If you're planning a trip this summer and looking for a better way to manage your diabetes, consider these tips:

Talk to Your Health Care Provider

Discuss your current treatment plan and any concerns you have. Talk about adjustments you may need to make, depending on where you're going, what you'll be doing and how your diet may be affected. Also be sure to get a current letter stating you have diabetes and any special information regarding your needs that you can provide in the event of an emergency.

Pack Your Supplies

Put your diabetes supplies in a carry-on bag and pack twice as much insulin as you think you'll need. Consider packing insulin with a gel ice pack, which is less likely to get flagged by luggage scanners. With a solution like the Medtronic Extended infusion set, travelers with diabetes have the option for an extended wear duration of up to seven days, leaving more space for packing other items.

Navigate the Airport

Traveling with a medical device or supplies can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially if flying to your destination. Upon arriving at the security screening, notify security officers of any equipment in your carry-on or attached to your body. While you will not be required to remove an attached device, you may be subject to additional screenings, including a visual inspection, self-pat down and other trace testing of the device and supplies.

Research Pharmacies

Look into where you can access additional supplies if you run low, your luggage gets misplaced, or some other unforeseen event affects your insulin or other supplies. Verify whether the pharmacy accepts your insurance and the types of supplies you might need. You may even want to call ahead to get your information entered in their system so they're able to help you more efficiently if an urgent need arises. If something happens to your insulin pump, know your options for getting a replacement or loaner while traveling.

Safeguard Your Routine

Mealtimes are consistently cited as one of the most difficult aspects of diabetes management and the change of pace that comes with travel and excursions can disrupt your routine. An automated insulin delivery system can help alleviate that stress for those times when you forget to plan ahead. An option such as the MiniMed 780G system has your back if you occasionally forget or miscalculate a dose.† The system's world-class algorithm measures sugar levels every 5 minutes, assessing if a meal has been eaten and giving automatic corrections and adjustments to insulin. With some of the manual work being taken on by the system, traveling becomes a more seamless experience, allowing you to enjoy your favorite foods, relax and revel in your vacation.

To learn more about managing diabetes on the road, visit medtronicdiabetes.com/TravelTips.

‡ Refers to SmartGuard™ feature. Individual results may vary.

† Taking a bolus 15-20 minutes before a meal helps to keep blood sugar levels under control after eating.

Important safety information: MiniMed™ 780G system with SmartGuard™ technology with Guardian™ 4 sensor

The MiniMed™ 780G system is intended for continuous delivery of basal insulin at selectable rates, and the administration of insulin boluses at selectable amounts for the management of type 1 diabetes mellitus in persons seven years of age and older requiring insulin as well as for the continuous monitoring and trending of glucose levels in the fluid under the skin. The MiniMed™ 780G system includes SmartGuard™ technology, which can be programmed to automatically adjust insulin delivery based on the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor glucose values and can suspend delivery of insulin when the sensor glucose (SG) value falls below or is predicted to fall below predefined threshold values.

The Medtronic MiniMed™ 780G system consists of the following devices: MiniMed™ 780G insulin pump, the Guardian™ 4 transmitter, the Guardian™ 4 sensor, One-press serter, the Accu-Chek™ Guide Link blood glucose meter, and the Accu-Chek™ Guide test strips. The system requires a prescription from a healthcare professional.

The Guardian™ 4 sensor is intended for use with the MiniMed™ 780G system and the Guardian 4 transmitter to monitor glucose levels for the management of diabetes. The sensor is intended for single use and requires a prescription. The Guardian™ 4 sensor is indicated for up to seven days of continuous use.

The Guardian™ 4 sensor is not intended to be used directly to make therapy adjustments while the MiniMed™ 780G is operating in manual mode. All therapy adjustments in manual mode should be based on measurements obtained using a blood glucose meter and not on values provided by the Guardian™ 4 sensor. The Guardian™ 4 sensor has been studied and is approved for use in patients ages 7 years and older and in the arm insertion site only. Do not use the Guardian™ 4 sensor in the abdomen or other body sites including the buttocks, due to unknown or different performance that could result in hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.

WARNING: Do not use the SmartGuard™ feature for people who require less than 8 units or more than 250 units of total daily insulin per day. A total daily dose of at least 8 units, but no more than 250 units, is required to operate in the SmartGuard™ feature.

WARNING: Do not use the MiniMed™ 780G system until appropriate training has been received from a healthcare professional. Training is essential to ensure the safe use of the MiniMed™ 780G system.

WARNING: Do not use SG values to make treatment decisions, including delivering a bolus, while the pump is in Manual Mode. When the SmartGuard™ feature is active and you are no longer in Manual Mode, the pump uses an SG value, when available, to calculate a bolus amount. However, if your symptoms do not match the SG value, use a BG meter to confirm the SG value. Failure to confirm glucose levels when your symptoms do not match the SG value can result in the infusion of too much or too little insulin, which may cause hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.

Pump therapy is not recommended for people whose vision or hearing does not allow for the recognition of pump signals, alerts, or alarms. The safety of the MiniMed™ 780G system has not been studied in pregnant women, persons with type 2 diabetes, or in persons using other anti-hyperglycemic therapies that do not include insulin. For complete details of the system, including product and important safety information such as indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions associated with system and its components, please consult https://www.medtronicdiabetes.com/important-safety-information#minimed-780g and the appropriate user guide at https://www.medtronicdiabetes.com/download-library

Rx Only. Subcut admin of insulin only. NOT for IV or blood products. Infection/irritation risk possible. Follow directions and replace as indicated. See https://bit.ly/infusionsetsafety

Abbreviated+: Rx Only. Subcut admin of insulin only. NOT for IV or blood products. See https://bit.ly/infusionsetsafety

The content and all information provided is for your informational use only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment in any manner. Responses to a treatment may vary from patient to patient. Always talk with your physician about diagnosis and treatment information and ensure that you understand and carefully follow that information.

