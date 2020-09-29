5 Ways to Give Your Furry Friend a Little Extra Love

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Pets have a unique ability to make their owners' lives happier, offering unconditional love, companionship and even health benefits.

In fact, studies supported by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute and National Institutes of Health have shown pet ownership can positively impact physical and emotional well-being, in addition to building social relationships and connections among communities.

Because pets can have such a positive impact on owners' well-being, it's important to periodically take a step back and show appreciation for all they offer. Consider these tips and tricks to thank your pets for the joy they add to your life.

For more meaningful ways to treat your pet and say thank you, visit GREENIES.com and TEMPTATIONSTreats.com.

Give Your Pet Something to Call His Own

The companionship and love pets offer can help transform a house into a home. To show gratitude for your furry friends, make sure they feel at home as well. Make a point to create spaces and give them their own belongings, such as a bed or their own toys. Small gestures like these can help them feel like part of the family.

Train with Treats

Another way to thank your pets for the fun they bring into your life is through treats. For example, giving your cat an enjoyable treat, like TEMPTATIONS™ cat treats, can be a welcome surprise for your pet and bring him running to play with you. You can use treats as incentives to learn new tricks or as a reward for good behavior.

Pencil Your Furry Friends into Your Schedule

Many people set aside time for meetings, hair appointments or brunch with family or friends, but the same can be done for pets to make them feel like a priority. Setting aside intentional time just for your pet and identifying unique new activities, like a play session with a new toy or a hike on your favorite trail, can strengthen your bond and ensure your pets get to enjoy quality time with you.

Practice Daily Well-Being

Taking time to monitor and maintain your pets' well-being can help them live their healthiest, happiest lives, and finding ways to make their healthy habits more enjoyable is an easy way to show your pets you care. Try finding grooming brushes that relax them while removing excess hair or giving them dental chews like GREENIES™ Dental Treats to support oral health. They'll think it's just a treat, but you'll know you're helping keep their teeth and gums healthy and clean.

Give a Gift

To show appreciation for your furry family members, try offering them surprises to let them know you're thinking about them. There are many toys that can keep your pets entertained and stave off boredom. Finding the right one can be exciting for your pets and an opportunity for you to share quality time playing together.

