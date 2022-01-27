5 Ways to Incorporate Self-Care into Your Routine

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Day-to-day life involves responsibilities that can lead many to feel overwhelmed.

In fact, a survey from CNBC found more than half of U.S. women (53%) are experiencing burnout. To counter the stresses of everyday life, DOVE Chocolate recommends these tips to show yourself compassion and take time to nurture your ­well-being.

Try a New (or Old) Hobby

Setting aside "me time" can help you recharge and show yourself the compassion you show others while nurturing your interests. Create a list of things you've been telling yourself you'll try, whether it's starting to paint, trying a cooking class or picking up a good book, and give yourself permission to take time to pursue your interests.

Incorporate a Treat into Your Day

When days feel long, incorporating a favorite treat can give you something to look forward to. This could be a phone call with a friend, catching up on your favorite show or indulging in a favorite goodie like DOVE Chocolate Large PROMISES, which are three times the size of original Promises and come in Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter and Milk Chocolate and Caramel varieties.

Spend Time Outdoors

Whether setting aside time for an afternoon stroll or mixing up your morning commute by walking, time spent outdoors can provide benefits for your well-being. In fact, spending time in nature has been shown to decrease feelings of loneliness and can have a positive impact on mood.

Block Off Your Calendar

Getting caught up in day-to-day responsibilities is easy, and many feel the burden of obligations to family, work and communities. Remember you also have an obligation to yourself and your well-being, so be intentional by setting aside time for yourself without other distractions. Whether it's taking time off work or making plans for a vacation or staycation, nurture yourself the way you care for those around you.

Start a Routine

Starting (or ending) your day with a self-care routine can be a relaxing practice that helps you reinforce your wellness and values. Your routine can incorporate skin care, a gratitude practice or mindfulness techniques – anything that makes you feel grounded as a manageable addition to your day.

