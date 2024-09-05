5 Years Strong: FYZICAL Celebrates Growth and Success in Houston

Fastest-Growing Physical Therapy Franchise Celebrates Five Years of Enhancing Houston Patients' Quality of Life, Announces Two More Houston Locations

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, is celebrating five years of successful operation within the Houston market. With 18 locations currently serving the community and two more slated to open before the end of 2024, FYZICAL continues to expand its reach and impact in Texas's largest city.

Throughout the past five years, FYZICAL has rapidly expanded its footprint in Houston and beyond. Driven by its innovative approach to physical therapy, strong commitment to fall prevention, and proven franchise model, the brand plans to expand to 40 Houston-based locations within the next five years.

"We're thrilled with the success of our Houston locations and the positive impact our physical therapists have made on the community over the past five years," said Olga Torbello. "Our goal is to expand our reach, improve the quality of life for Houston residents, and raise awareness of the incredible benefits of physical therapy. We want to empower individuals to understand their pain, overcome challenges, and live pain-free lives."

The differentiator for FYZICAL is their balance and vestibular therapy programs which include an overhead harness system called the Safety Overhead System (SOS). This is designed to provide patients the freedom to safely perform functional types of activities without the patient having the fear of falling. FYZICAL is dedicated to enhancing patients' quality of life through a comprehensive, personalized approach. By combining advanced techniques, state-of-the-art technology, and open communication, their physical therapists create tailored treatment plans to address the root causes of pain and dysfunction. The goal is not only to treat symptoms, but also to empower patients with the knowledge and tools to prevent future issues.

Underpinning its growth, FYZICAL has earned multiple recognitions and prestigious awards this year. Franchise Business Review named FYZICAL as one of their Top 100 Best Franchise Culture as well as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise for the fourth year. For these awards, FYZICAL franchisees were surveyed and shared high franchisee satisfaction ratings. Additionally, FYZICAL secured a spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, ranking #1 in Physical Therapy in 2024 as well as #58 on the Fastest-Growing Franchises list.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 575 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

