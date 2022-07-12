50% of HVAC Services Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Size by End-users Growth Potential, Geography, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving the HVAC services market growth is the development of EVs charging infrastructure. Electric vehicles have the potential to become one of the most disruptive technologies changing our behavior, but they are also the most daunting challenges facing the automotive supply chain and electric companies across the grid in the last 100 years. The growth in the number of electric vehicles is impressive, and the future scenario is also very interesting; by 2025, it will reach 40-70 million. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) has been identified as a substantial contributor to EV power usage, in addition to the electric motor. The primary job of automobile climate controls has been to ensure the passengers' thermal comfort by controlling the HVAC system. In the three most advanced electric vehicle markets in China, the 27 EU countries and the United Kingdom, and the United States, the charging of residential and commercial buildings will dominate in the foreseeable future and will continue to be the key to expanding the industry.

Market Challenge

High cost of batteries used in EVs is one of the key challenges hindering the HVAC services market growth. The global HVAC services market is geographically diverse and witnesses intense competition. The existence of numerous international and regional players has intensified market competition. Fierce competition exists among international vendors, in terms of technological innovations and modifications in existing products, for gaining a significant position in the market. As the market is intensive, it is essential for vendors to showcase product differentiation. Many international players are finding it difficult to retain their position in the market due to low-cost offerings of HVAC components and parts by regional vendors. Moreover, the emergence of local vendors has intensified market competition, especially in APAC. Local players enjoy low-cost advantages in manufacturing due to the low cost of raw material procurement because of well-established distribution channels within the supply chains of respective regions. Also, the cost of standardizing the product is minimal. Due to these factors, regional vendors sell HVAC chillers at a relatively lower price per unit when compared to other international players.

Request Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Latest

Market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges on Higher Priority

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The HVAC services market share growth by the non-residential will be significant during the forecast period. The non-residential sector has seen growth in terms of the number of office buildings, data centers, and healthcare facilities. The moderate development rate of China's economy is the key factor contributing to APAC's slow growth in the market. There are significant opportunities in the market in the Middle East. Such an increase in construction activities in the commercial sector will propel the growth of the global HVAC services market during the forecast period.

For More Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments that will Help

Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies. Download Sample Report

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Nortek Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.

The HVAC services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding the product portfolio to compete in the market.

To Recover from Post COVID-19 Impact Market Vendors Should Focus More on the Growth Pospects in the Fast-growing Segments. Read Sample Report to Learn More

Related Reports:

HVAC Control Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The HVAC control systems market size is expected to reach a value of USD 6.53 billion, at a CAGR of 6.09%, during 2021-2025. According to our comprehensive survey, factors such as rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls are projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here

Ductless HVAC System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ductless HVAC system market share is expected to increase by USD 15.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers ductless HVAC system market segmentation by type (single-zoned and multi-zoned) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Find More Research Insights Here

HVAC Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 20.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialized Consumer Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABM Industries Inc.

10.4 Air Comfort

Exhibit 48: Air Comfort - Overview



Exhibit 49: Air Comfort - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Air Comfort - Key offerings

10.5 Alexander Mechanical

Exhibit 51: Alexander Mechanical - Overview



Exhibit 52: Alexander Mechanical - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Alexander Mechanical - Key offerings

10.6 Blue Star Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Blue Star Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Blue Star Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Blue Star Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Blue Star Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Blue Star Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 59: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 67: ENGIE SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 68: ENGIE SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 69: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 70: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

10.10 J and J Air Conditioning

Exhibit 71: J and J Air Conditioning - Overview



Exhibit 72: J and J Air Conditioning - Product and service



Exhibit 73: J and J Air Conditioning - Key offerings

10.11 National HVAC Service

Exhibit 74: National HVAC Service - Overview



Exhibit 75: National HVAC Service - Product and service



Exhibit 76: National HVAC Service - Key offerings

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio