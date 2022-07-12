50% of HVAC Services Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Size by End-users Growth Potential, Geography, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

Jul 12, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Services Market by End User (Non-residential and Residential) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for HVAC services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America regions. The rapid growth in population, extreme climatic conditions, rising urbanization, and expansion in the middle-income population will facilitate the HVAC services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the HVAC Services Market value is set to grow by USD 20.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.68% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
One of the key factors driving the HVAC services market growth is the development of EVs charging infrastructure. Electric vehicles have the potential to become one of the most disruptive technologies changing our behavior, but they are also the most daunting challenges facing the automotive supply chain and electric companies across the grid in the last 100 years. The growth in the number of electric vehicles is impressive, and the future scenario is also very interesting; by 2025, it will reach 40-70 million. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) has been identified as a substantial contributor to EV power usage, in addition to the electric motor. The primary job of automobile climate controls has been to ensure the passengers' thermal comfort by controlling the HVAC system. In the three most advanced electric vehicle markets in China, the 27 EU countries and the United Kingdom, and the United States, the charging of residential and commercial buildings will dominate in the foreseeable future and will continue to be the key to expanding the industry.
- Market Challenge
High cost of batteries used in EVs is one of the key challenges hindering the HVAC services market growth. The global HVAC services market is geographically diverse and witnesses intense competition. The existence of numerous international and regional players has intensified market competition. Fierce competition exists among international vendors, in terms of technological innovations and modifications in existing products, for gaining a significant position in the market. As the market is intensive, it is essential for vendors to showcase product differentiation. Many international players are finding it difficult to retain their position in the market due to low-cost offerings of HVAC components and parts by regional vendors. Moreover, the emergence of local vendors has intensified market competition, especially in APAC. Local players enjoy low-cost advantages in manufacturing due to the low cost of raw material procurement because of well-established distribution channels within the supply chains of respective regions. Also, the cost of standardizing the product is minimal. Due to these factors, regional vendors sell HVAC chillers at a relatively lower price per unit when compared to other international players.
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The HVAC services market share growth by the non-residential will be significant during the forecast period. The non-residential sector has seen growth in terms of the number of office buildings, data centers, and healthcare facilities. The moderate development rate of China's economy is the key factor contributing to APAC's slow growth in the market. There are significant opportunities in the market in the Middle East. Such an increase in construction activities in the commercial sector will propel the growth of the global HVAC services market during the forecast period.
Some of the Major Companies Mentioned
- AB Electrolux
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nortek Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- United Technologies Corp.
The HVAC services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding the product portfolio to compete in the market.
