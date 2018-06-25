50 Years After the Era-Defining Events of 1968, 'Across the Universe' Returns to U.S. Cinemas for Three Days Only This Summer, Recalling the Power of Youth, Protest, Music and Passion to Change the World

DENVER, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a half-century since the world-shaking events of 1968, when young people – fueled by a vision of a different future – rose in revolt. Their passion and protests are depicted in director Julie Taymor's singular "Across the Universe." To mark the 50th anniversary of that pivotal year, "Across the Universe" will return to movie theaters nationwide for three days only on July 29, July 31 and August 1.

Tickets for "Across the Universe" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices.

Across the Universe

Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Entertainment present "Across the Universe" in more than 450 select movie theaters on Sunday, July 29, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, July 31, at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, August 1, at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"'Across the Universe' was created around the extraordinary, time-defying music of The Beatles," said Taymor. "Thirty-three songs of Lennon, McCartney and Harrison not only drive the story but provide the voices of the characters and content of the times."

Propelled by such unforgettable songs as "Hey Jude" and "All You Need Is Love," all performed by the film's extraordinary cast. "Across the Universe" brings the era of rapid, radical change to life through the unmatched creative vision of director Taymor, a screenplay by Dick Clement & Ian La Frenais and a story by Julie Taymor & Dick Clement & Ian La Frenais. The result is an epic, visually stunning musical unlike any other, combining cinematic, artistic and theatrical techniques with vivid performances and vibrant choreography.

Legendary critic Roger Ebert hailed "Across the Universe" as "an audacious marriage of cutting-edge visual techniques, heart-warming performances (and) 1960s history." The New York Times' Stephen Holden wrote, "'Across the Universe' captured my heart," and that the film "feels emotionally true … to the decade it remembers."

Starring Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld," Thirteen) and Jim Sturgess (21, Cloud Atlas) as Lucy and Jude, whose love inspires them to become involved with the protests and counter-culture movement that dominated the cultural landscape in 1968, "Across the Universe" has become a film its fans turn to over and over again for inspiration.

"'Across the Universe' has developed an extraordinary following since its release in 2007," Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said. "This theatrical re-release presents an amazing opportunity for those fans to see, hear and feel this revolutionary film in a very unique way on the big screen."

For artwork/photos related to "Across the Universe," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/50-years-after-the-era-defining-events-of-1968-across-the-universe-returns-to-us-cinemas-for-three-days-only-this-summer-recalling-the-power-of-youth-protest-music-and-passion-to-change-the-world-300670972.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

