50 Years of Empowering Rural India: Join VFF USA in Celebrating Its "Recipe for Empowerment" Festive Gala

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top D.C. chefs will join the Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA (VFF USA) to celebrate VFF's 50th anniversary in style. "Recipe for Empowerment 2019 Gala" will take place on Saturday, December 7th at the Capital Hilton. The Gala will feature a delicious mix of Spanish, Indian and American cuisines, while bringing together a diverse and intimate group of VFF USA's supporters from the Greater DC area, NYC, Anantapur and Barcelona.

The evening of culinary masterpieces, authentic Indian and Spanish music and vibrant holiday colors will feature chef tasting stations, with chefs from Indique, Boqueria, RASA, Taberna del Alabardero, Bombay Tandoor, Xiquet, and Aroma DC, among many others. The prestigious Spanish ham brand "5 jotas" will also be offering delicious bites at this event.

Most importantly, "Recipe for Empowerment" will offer attendees the opportunity to support sustainable projects in rural India at a live auction. These projects empower the disadvantaged by meeting specific needs such as water purification, housing and community health. Gala guests will also be able to bid on a wide range of great silent auction items, including travel packages, artwork, restaurant certificates, and winery tours.

"It is fascinating and truly inspiring to see what great vision and hard work can achieve," says Dr. Andrey Gidaspov, VFF USA Executive Director. "It all started with Vicente Ferrer's vision and strong commitment to attend to the 'cry of humanity' in one of the driest areas in rural India, making pivotal steps in transforming rural and vulnerable communities, one village at a time. Fifty years later VFF has helped over 3 million people in more than 3,600 villages across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."

Moncho Ferrer, VFF USA's President of the Board, will share his thoughts on VFF's key ingredients over its remarkable 50-year history. A special Gala fireside chat will feature Rakesh Thippareddypalli, a former VFF USA sponsored student and now a successful software engineer working in Mexico; Raj Marni, Chief Technologist at Virginia-based Samurai Technology Company; and Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Chairman of PVBLIC Foundation.

With the support of VFF USA's sponsors and donors like Lladró, Bastion, EnDyna Ganey Law Group and The Embassy of Spain, VFF USA will be able to fund new bicycles for students in rural areas, train hundreds of differently able people from Anantapur and beyond, build houses for homeless families from disadvantaged areas, plant tamarind trees and build water purification systems.

Tickets are still available for the VFF USA Recipe for Empowerment Gala! Take advantage of a special Thanksgiving offer available until November 24th at: www.vffusa.org/gala2019. More information can also be found at: www.vffusa.org/rfe2019.

About VFF USA: The Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA (VFF USA) is a non-profit organization with a mission to empower rural India. For 50 years, VFF has empowered vulnerable populations and marginalized villages by partnering with rural communities to implement sustainable solutions and remove barriers to eliminate poverty. VFF programs benefit over 3 million people in over 3,600 villages. For more information, visit www.vffusa.org.

