$500+ Million Laser Tracker Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The laser tracker market is expected to be valued at USD 290.9 Million in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 521.6 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.39% during the forecast period.

The overall laser tracker market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the laser tracker market is propelled by the need for quality control & inspection, alignment, reverse engineering, and calibration across industries.



The report covers the laser tracker market segmented on the basis of applications, industries, and regions. Among applications, quality control & inspection accounted for the largest market share in 2017, which can be attributed to the increasing use of laser trackers for monitoring and measuring quality across industries such as automotive and aerospace & defense.



Quality control and inspection is an important parameter in automotive and aerospace & defense industries to ensure customer requirements and specifications are met. To do so, they mainly rely on laser trackers for inspecting and monitoring the quality of components, assembled parts, and finished products. Laser trackers are accurate, portable coordinate measuring machines for building products, optimizing processes, and delivering solutions by quick and precise measurements.



Among industries, aerospace & defense and automotive are expected to lead the overall laser tracker market. In the aerospace & defense industry, laser trackers are used in 3D measurement and reverse engineering, weapon system and shaft and rail alignment, RADAR dish profiling, aircraft rigging, and many other measurement products and services. The most common applications of laser trackers, owing to their portability, in the aerospace industry are jig component inspection and wing component assembly.

In the automotive industry, laser trackers are used for applications such as calibration to automate production lines, alignment of hinge lines and body components, measurement of large panels and assembled body panels, reverse engineering, surface measurement for component verification, adjustment of industrial robots, deformation and dynamic measurements, and quality control and inspection.



Europe accounted for the largest share of the laser tracker market in 2017. OEMs in Europe have started using laser trackers to meet quality and safety requirements during the production process. Laser trackers in the automotive industry find multiple applications, such as quality inspection, alignment, and calibration. Thus, the growing automotive industry boosts the demand for laser trackers. Germany, the UK, and France are expected to be the top 3 contributors to the laser tracker market in Europe.



The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. One of the key drivers for the growth of the laser tracker market in APAC is the growing focus of several market players on the adoption of new technologies. This region has become a global focal point for major investments and business expansion opportunities.

