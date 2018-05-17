$500+ Million Marine Engine Monitoring System Market 2018-2025: Penetration of the Smart Engine for Situational Awareness and Safety

The marine engine monitoring system market is estimated to be USD 508.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 656.5 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.72% during period 2018 to 2025.

This growth can be attributed to the increase in international seaborne trade, the rise in the demand for deliveries of smart engines, recreational boats, and growth in maritime tourism.

The marine engine monitoring system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The marine engine monitoring system market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in the defense sector and restructuring efforts undertaken by ship manufacturing companies in the region.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for marine engine monitoring system. Over the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development as well as the growth of the manufacturing and energy sectors, thereby increasing maritime trade. The rise in seaborne trade has subsequently led to an increase in the demand for ships used to transport manufactured goods worldwide. Thus, the increase in the number of ships has contributed to the growing demand for propulsion systems and propellers in the region. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for marine engine monitoring systems in the Asia Pacific region.

The marine engine monitoring system market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future, primarily driven by the growth in international seaborne trade and increased demand for marine propellers from the new shipbuilding & repair market. Increased navy budgets worldwide, rise in the usage of inland waterways, and technological innovations in marine propulsion systems are key opportunities in the market. However, factors such as stringent environmental regulations and uncommon data standards are restraining the growth of the market. Fluctuation in oil prices, shipping overcapacity, and low freight rates are key challenges for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

4.2 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By Product Type

4.3 Asia Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By Country and Ship Type

4.4 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By Sensor Type

4.5 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By End User

4.6 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By Propulsion Engine Subtype

4.7 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By Engine Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Penetration of the Smart Engine for Situational Awareness and Safety

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Remote Engine Monitoring System for Marine Engines

5.2.1.3 Growth in Maritime Tourism

5.2.1.4 Growth in International Marine Freight Transport

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Worldwide

5.2.2.2 Lack of A Common Data Standard

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Naval Budgets Worldwide

5.2.3.2 Development of Big Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Oil & Gas Prices

5.2.4.2 Shipping Overcapacity

5.2.4.3 Dipping Global Marine Freight Rates



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Intelligent Engine

6.2.1 Features of the Intelligent Engine:

6.2.2 Advantages of the Intelligent Engine:

6.2.2.1 Increase in Engine Reliability:

6.2.2.2 Fuel and Lube Oil Utilization Cost Decreases:

6.2.2.3 Follow Up of Stringent Air Contamination Emission Standards:

6.3 Trends in Marine Engine Monitoring

6.3.1 Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2 Big Data Analytics

6.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.3.4 Augmented Reality

6.4 Use of New Information Technologies in the Maintenance of Ship Systems

6.4.1 Diagnostic Technology:

6.4.2 Cloud Computing:

6.4.3 Radio-Frequency Identification Technology (RFID):

6.4.4 E-Navigation

6.4.5 Data Fusion Technologies

6.4.6 Open Architecture

6.4.7 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion

6.5 Regulatory Bodies Across Various Regions



7 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Displays and Control Modules

7.2.2 Controller, Routers & Switches

7.2.3 Sensors

7.2.3.1 Temperature Sensor

7.2.3.2 Displacement Sensor

7.2.3.3 Torque Sensor

7.2.3.4 Speed Sensor

7.2.3.5 Pressure Sensor

7.2.3.6 Bearing Wear Monitoring Sensor

7.2.3.7 Vibration Sensor

7.2.3.8 Water in Oil Sensor

7.3 Software



8 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By Engine Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Propulsion Engine

8.2.1 Gas Turbine

8.2.2 Diesel Engine

8.2.3 Steam Turbine

8.2.4 Dual-Fuel Engine

8.3 Auxiliary Engine



9 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By Ship Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Merchant Ships

9.2.1.1 Bulk Carrier

9.2.1.2 Container Ships

9.2.1.3 Oil Tankers

9.2.1.4 LNG & LPG Tankers

9.2.1.5 Chemical Tankers

9.2.1.6 Passenger Ships

9.2.2 Recreational Boats

9.3 Naval

9.3.1 Surface Naval Ships

9.3.1.1 Aircraft Carriers

9.3.1.2 Amphibious Warfare

9.3.1.3 Auxiliary Ship

9.3.1.4 Corvette

9.3.1.5 Cruiser

9.3.1.6 Destroyer

9.3.1.7 Patrol Crafts

9.3.2 Underwater Naval Ships

9.3.2.1 Submarines



10 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Remote

10.3 On-Board



11 Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

11.3 Aftermarket



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.2 South Korea

12.2.3 Japan

12.2.4 Philippines

12.2.5 Vietnam

12.2.6 India

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 France

12.3.3 Turkey

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Norway

12.3.6 Russia

12.3.7 UK

12.4 North America

12.4.1 US

12.4.2 Canada

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Latin America

12.5.2 Middle East and Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.2 Rank Analysis of Key Players in the Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

13.3.1 Contracts

13.3.3 Agreements, Expansions, Joint Ventures, Acquisitions, and Partnerships



14 Company Profiles

14.1 ABB

14.2 AST Group

14.3 CMR Group

14.4 Caterpillar

14.5 Cummins

14.6 Emerson Electric

14.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries

14.8 Jason Marine Group

14.9 Kistler Group

14.10 Kongsberg Gruppen

14.11 Man Diesel & Turbo

14.12 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

14.13 Noris Group

14.14 Rolls-Royce

14.15 Wartsila



