50/50 Women on Boards™ Announces the 50 Women to Watch for Boards Honorees, Recognizing Board-Ready Leaders Across North America

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global nonprofit advancing the business case for diverse boards, today announced its 2026 50 Women to Watch for Boards (50WTW) cohort. This prestigious recognition honors 50 exceptionally qualified women leaders from North America who are ready to serve on public company boards. The 4th cohort of honorees will be recognized during Global Summit Week in New York City this September.

"As board leadership becomes more critical to company performance, succession planning, and long-term value, identifying exceptional director candidates has never been more important," said Heather Spilsbury, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "The 50 Women to Watch for Boards program recognizes highly accomplished, board-ready women vetted and selected by sitting public company directors, board chairs, and stock exchange leaders. It's designed to provide companies, nominating and governance chairs, and recruiters access to a credible talent pool for future board opportunities."

Public company directors, nominating and governance committee chairs, executive search firms, and recruiters seeking candidates for specific board opportunities may contact [email protected] with their search criteria. To view the complete 2026 50 Women to Watch for Boards cohort, visit the searchable Honoree Directory at https://5050wob.com/honoree-directory/.

Beyond recognizing the 50 Women to Watch during Global Summit Week, honorees receive access to 50/50 Women on Boards educational programs, year-round visibility, and opportunities to build relationships with governance leaders, nominating and governance chairs, CEOs, and other key decision-makers who influence board opportunities.

The 2026 cohort was selected from 314 applications through a rigorous review process conducted by an independent Selection Committee of accomplished board directors, governance experts, and executive search leaders.

The 2026 Selection Committee comprises respected board leaders and corporate governance experts, including:

Maria Ariza, CEO, BIVA

JoAnne Butler, Former Independent Director, Cordelio Power

David Chun, Founder & CEO, Equilar

M. Claire Chung, Independent Board Director, Delsey Paris

Regina García Cuéllar, CEO Mexican Banking Association and Independent Board Member

Alka Gupta, Independent Board Director, National Bank Holdings Corporation

Sheila Hooda, Independent Board Director, Enact Holdings Inc., Alera Group, and AGL Private Credit Income Fund

Joe Hurd, Non-Executive Director, Lloyd's of London

Samantha Kappagoda, Independent Director, Credit Suisse Funds

Lisa Lim, Board Member, WilliamsMarston

Michael Montelongo, Independent Director, Civeo Corporation

Hari Panday, Board Member, Ontario Securities Commission

Jeff Sakaguchi, Former Chairman of the Board, TrueBlue Inc. and Independent Board Member, Eccentex, Inc.

Agnes Bundy Scanlan, Independent Director, Truist, AppFolio, and iCapital

Janet Wong, Independent Board Director, Valvoline, Inc. and TWFG, Inc.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit advancing the business case for diverse boards. Through research, education, and advocacy, 50/50WOB cultivates a pipeline of board-ready candidates and engages the companies and governance leaders who shape board appointments and succession planning. Since 2010, 50/50WOB has published its Gender Diversity Index™ and research reports tracking the composition of Russell 3000 company boards. The organization's educational programs, Global Summit, and strategic convenings provide aspiring and experienced directors with the insights, networks, and resources to advance their board journeys. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

SOURCE 50/50 Women on Boards