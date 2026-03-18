50/50 Women on Boards™ Expands Global Presence with the Launch of Lisbon, Portugal Conversation on Board Leadership on April 23, 2026

The event marks the organization's expansion into Portugal and will preview a mentorship program to strengthen the pipeline of future board directors.

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards™, the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy group dedicated to positively impacting corporate governance, today announced its expansion into Lisbon, Portugal. The move advances the organization's global footprint and reinforces its commitment to equipping board-ready leaders across international markets.

The Lisbon launch will begin with a City Conversation on Board Leadership on April 23, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time at CCA Law Firm, followed by a networking reception.

The gathering will convene corporate directors, executives, investors, and governance professionals to discuss global board diversity trends, governance responsibilities in Portugal, and pathways to board service. Conducted in English, the event will bring together Portuguese and international leaders as part of the 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50 WOB) global network.

"Expanding into Lisbon represents an important step in our continued global growth," said Heather Spilsbury, Chief Executive Officer of 50/50 Women on Boards. "Our convenings are designed to strengthen board leadership pipelines, support effective governance, and foster meaningful connections among senior leaders. We are fortunate to have M. Claire Chung, a non-executive board director and member of the Selection Committee for our 50 Women to Watch for Boards program, leading this effort."

The Lisbon launch is led by 50/50 Women on Boards volunteer Chair M. Claire Chung, Independent Board Director, Delsey Paris. The program will open with a global board diversity report, followed by speakers and panel discussions addressing governance responsibilities in Portugal and the evolving role of non-executive directors.

Confirmed participants include Heather Spilsbury, CEO, 50/50 Women on Boards; Tania Binder, Senior Partner and member of the Global Board Practice at Spencer Stuart; Rita Cruz, Partner, CCA Law Firm; Nuno Fernandes, Managing Partner, Odgers Board Solutions; Luisa Delgato, International Board Chair; Sandra Santos, CEO, Logoplaste; and Nuno Ferreira Pires, CEO, Sport TV.

The evening will also mark the official launch of the 50/50 Women on Boards Mentorship Program in Portugal, modeled after the organization's successful Mexico City initiative.

The April 23 gathering is part of 50/50 Women on Boards' annual City Conversation series hosted across 20 major U.S. and international markets including London, United Kingdom; Mexico City, Mexico; Nairobi, Kenya; Tokyo, Japan; and Toronto, Canada.

"I am beyond thrilled to lead the initiative bringing 50/50 Women on Boards to Portugal," said M. Claire Chung. "Having served on the organization's Selection Committee and attended its Global Summit in New York, I have seen firsthand how powerful this community is. It offers not only world-class knowledge, but also the ecosystem, network, and mentorship that help create a real pipeline for women to access and succeed in board roles. Hosting this event in English reflects the spirit of Lisbon today, an increasingly international hub where Portuguese and global leadership come together. Our goal is to connect these communities, foster meaningful dialogue, and accelerate progress toward greater gender balance in boardrooms in Portugal and beyond."

Sponsored by CCA Law Firm, host sponsor, and United Airlines, Official Airline Sponsor, the event in Lisbon is supported by a local leadership team of senior executives and governance leaders. This year's leadership team includes Sandra Santos, CEO, Logoplaste; Luisa Delgato, International Board Member; and Nuno Ferreira Pires, CEO of Sport TV.

Executives, directors, and governance professionals in Portugal and across Europe are invited to attend. Registration and information is available at 5050wob.com/events/lisbon/.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy group accelerating gender balance in corporate boardrooms to positively impact business and society. Since 2010, the organization has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™, tracking the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company boards. 50/50WOB offers year-round board-readiness educational workshops, the Networking Hub for its community to engage, and its annual Global Summit for sitting directors and corporate leaders to discuss and shape governance trends. For more information, visit 5050wob.com.

SOURCE 50/50 Women on Boards