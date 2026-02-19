50/50 Women on Boards™ to Open 2026 Global Summit with The Breakfast of Corporate Champions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards , the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy group dedicated to positively impacting corporate governance, today announced its stewardship of The Breakfast of Corporate Champions. Founded in 2011 by Janice Ellig, CEO of Ellig Group, executive search advisors, during her tenure as President of the Women's Forum of New York, the biennial event has become a respected platform for recognizing companies that lead in the representation of women on boards.

Taking place on September 17, 2026, The Breakfast of Corporate Champions will serve as the official opening event of the 50/50 Women on Boards' Global Summit , marking a significant expansion of the organization's leadership convenings in its 15 years of advocacy and impact.

"The Breakfast of Corporate Champions is an important initiative for us," said Heather Spilsbury, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "The event has set the industry benchmark for keeping business leaders focused on the value of gender-balanced boards, and reflects our commitment to raising the bar for board leadership and shaping the future of corporate governance."

Over the past decade, more than 50 top S&P 500 CEOs and corporate board directors have participated as speakers, underscoring the event's role as a premier forum for advancing board effectiveness and corporate leadership. The program will include the presentation of the Muriel F. Siebert Leadership Award, recognizing a CEO who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing women in corporate governance. Past recipients include Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture; Ken Frazier, Executive Chairman of Merck & Co.; and Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors, among others.

"The breakfast was conceived to demonstrate that having more women on boards is simply good business," said Janice Ellig, founder of the event. "It's about stronger governance, better decision-making, and long-term value creation."

The 2026 breakfast will honor S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 companies that have exceeded the national average with more than 40% of board seats held by women. The program will feature powerful testimonials and a dynamic CEO panel designed to inspire meaningful action in boardrooms everywhere.

"Board composition is one of the clearest indicators of how companies are positioning themselves for long-term value creation," said David Chun, CEO and Founder of Equilar. "We are honored to serve as the exclusive data partner for The Breakfast of Corporate Champions and to help highlight organizations that are setting the standard for modern governance and board leadership."

Immediately following The Breakfast of Corporate Champions, the Global Summit will convene corporate directors, executives, investors, and governance leaders for forward-looking discussions on board leadership in a changing business environment. Summit programming will include the annual 50 50 Women to Watch for Boards recognition. A reception on September 16 will bring together honorees, speakers, and industry peers ahead of the Breakfast and broader Summit convening.

For sponsorship opportunities or additional information, visit www.5050wob.com/global-summit.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy organization driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010, the nonprofit has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. Educational programs and advocacy efforts produced by 50/50WOB include its annual 50 Women to Watch for Boards program and Global Summit, year-round board training programs for individuals and corporate groups, and the Networking Hub for alumni to connect to experts and corporate directors in support of their board journey. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.

About The Breakfast of Corporate Champions

The Breakfast of Corporate Champions is a biennial salute to companies who recognize that gender balance in the boardroom is a strategic business imperative. In 2026, we honor S&P 500 and F1000 companies with at least 40% of board seats held by women. These Corporate Champions are an inspiration for other companies to accelerate positive change.

About Ellig Group

Ellig Group is a New York based, certified woman owned executive search firm with a nearly 50-year legacy of placing inclusive leaders in C-suite and board roles, driving lasting success for corporate and nonprofit clients while championing exceptional diverse talent.

