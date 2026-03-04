50/50 Women on Boards Launches Fourth Annual 50 Women to Watch for Boards Campaign

Initiative Aims to Accelerate Board Parity by Elevating Board-Ready Women

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards ™ (50/50WOB), the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy group dedicated to positively impacting corporate governance, today announced the launch of its fourth annual 50 Women to Watch for Boards program. The campaign opens in celebration of International Women's Day and aims to elevate board-ready women for public company board service while expanding direct engagement and networking opportunities with corporate boards.

"We remain steadfast in our mission to accelerate women with expertise for corporate board leadership," said Heather Spilsbury, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "Across the 2023 and 2024 cohorts, 20% of 50 Women to Watch Honorees have secured a public company board seat or a compensated seat on a large private company board, demonstrating that the campaign is making an impact. In 2026, we are strengthening direct engagement between our honorees and corporate boards by expanding visibility, access, and additional networking opportunities to help the next cohort of board-ready women secure public company board opportunities."

Powered by our exclusive data partner Equilar, 50/50 Women on Boards' 2025 Q4 Gender Diversity Index ™ reveals that 42% of Russell 3000 Index companies still have two or fewer women on their boards. Women currently hold 30% of corporate board seats, essentially unchanged from the previous quarter. The 50 Women to Watch for Boards campaign addresses this disparity by providing corporations, nominating and governance committee chairs, and recruiters with a curated list of accomplished and vetted women ready to serve on public company boards.

Application submissions will be accepted beginning March 10, 2026, with a deadline of April 30, 2026. Women who meet the qualifications for public company board service but are not yet serving on a publicly traded board are encouraged to apply. Individuals may also nominate board-ready women in their networks, who will then be invited to apply. To be eligible, candidates must be based in North America.

The 50 honorees will be selected by an elite selection committee composed of public company board chairs, nominating and governance committee chairs, and stock exchange leaders from the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The 2026 selection committee includes:

Maria Ariza, CEO, BIVA

JoAnne Butler, Board Member, Cordelio Power Inc.

David Chun, Founder & CEO, Equilar

M. Claire Chung, Independent Board Director, Delsey Paris

Regina García Cuéllar, Independent Board Member, Grupo Rotoplas

Alka Gupta, Board Director, National Bank Holding Corporation

Sheila Hooda, Independent Board Director, Enact Holdings Inc.

Joe Hurd, Non-Executive Director, Lloyd's of London

Samantha Kappagoda, Independent Director, Credit Suisse Funds

Lisa Lim, Board Member, HF Foods Group Inc.

Michael Montelongo, Independent Director, Civeo Corporation

Hari Panday, Board Member, Ontario Securities Commission

Jeff Sakaguchi, Chairman of the Board, TrueBlue Inc.

Agnes Bundy Scanlan, Independent Director, Truist

Janet Wong, Independent Board Director, Lucid Group, Inc.

Honorees of 50 Women to Watch for Boards gain unparalleled visibility and direct access to influential corporate leaders. They receive personalized board-readiness training and mentorship from our esteemed selection committee, equipping them with the insights and connections to strengthen their Path to the Boardroom™. They are featured at high-profile events, including exclusive speaking opportunities, VIP recognition, and invitations to engage with corporate directors at 20+ regional events and the Global Summit. New this year, honorees will also be invited to attend the Breakfast of Corporate Champions , the official opening event of the Global Summit that recognizes companies exceeding 40% women on their boards. Engagement for the 2026 cohort will extend into 2027, offering continued development and deeper networking opportunities to further support their board placement journey. For more information or to submit an application, please visit 5050wob.com/program-overview/ .

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance in corporate boardrooms. Since 2010, the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™, tracking the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. 50/50WOB offers year-round board-readiness educational workshops, the Networking Hub for board candidates, and its annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity™ to connect board-ready women with corporate leaders and governance experts. For more information, visit 5050wob.com .

