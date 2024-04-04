509 Releases Bold New Products for Motorcycle Riders in the 2024 Street Collection

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest seasonal lineup focused on providing our riders with innovative, head-to-toe products and best-in-class experiences," says Andy Berg, Street Product Line Manager. "Our 2024 Street lineup additions and product upgrades come as a direct result of rider feedback and our relentless dedication to offering a range of products that cater to all riding styles."

Highlights from the 509 Street 2024 Collection include:

509's newest addition to the lineup is the fully modular, Mach IV Mod Helmet completing the Mach family of full-faced performance helmets. Featuring classic 509 stylings, an aerodynamic shell, and an inner sunshield, the Mach IV Mod Helmet allows riders to lift the chin bar to take a breather or drop down the built-in sunshade for riding on sunny days.

Sleek, powerful, and built for speed, the Mach V Commander helmet is now offered in a new lightweight hand-laid carbon fiber variation. Both helmets in the Mach V family come equipped with Cardo® DMC mesh and Bluetooth communication, allowing group chats with up to 14 riders. The JBL speakers provide premium sound quality, and the adjustable earmuffs provide a customizable fit for riders so they can enjoy the ride comfortably while staying connected!

The all-new Shooter Riding Shoes are meticulously crafted from hand-selected genuine leather, ensuring both durability and comfort. Designed for casual riding, these shoes provide an instantly broken-in feel. Technical features include ankle cups for heat and road hazard protection, and a reinforced shifter pad. These riding shoes offer industry-standard protection while maintaining 509's unique style, ensuring comfort both on and off the bike.

Completing 509's street kit, the new Ardor Gloves are built with flexible goat leather designed to mold to the rider's hand, they offer a personalized fit. The reinforced palm and outer hand enhances safety for extra slide protection, while the accordion stretch knuckles provide mobility, and perforated leather in the mid-hand provide breathability for all-day comfort to fuel the addiction for long days on the bike.

509 invites motorcycle riders to experience the newest innovations and high-performance designs of the 2024 Street Collection now available on Ride509.com and at authorized 509 dealers.

About 509

Founded in 2003, the 509 story began as a snowmobile brand deep in the backcountry of the unforgiving Rocky Mountains. Those harsh environments inspired a journey of developing innovative and purpose-built riding gear, all while telling the story of the brand, our athletes and the industry through our award-winning films and content. Today, 509 develops technical gear across the snowmobile, dirt bike and motorcycle industries.

