$51.2 Bn Yogurt Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

The global yogurt market was worth US$ 38.7 Billion in 2018. The market for yogurt is further projected to reach US$ 51.2 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Global Yogurt Market Drivers:

Yogurt has a low fat and sugar content due to which it is increasingly being preferred by health-conscious consumers. In line with this, manufacturers are offering fortified yogurt products with extra vitamins, minerals and fiber. For instance, Arla Foods has launched a fiber-rich yogurt variant that is high in proteins, low in fats and contains around 27% of the daily recommended intake of calcium.

Convenient and innovative packaging formats offer various growth opportunities to the manufacturers. In line with this, they are introducing products such as self-contained froyo balls, squeezable tubes, and containers equipped with anti-choking cap that minimize spills and reduce potential safety hazards.

The leading dairy companies are acquiring businesses to expand their presence and market operations worldwide. For example, Lactalis acquired the organic yogurt maker Stonyfield from Groupe Danone, and a US-based dairy brand called siggi's which specializes in Icelandic style yogurt.

Currently, set yogurt represents the most popular product type, holding the largest market share. Set yogurt has a firm texture and gets fermented in less time as compared to other yogurt products. It is consumed as a dessert and used as an ingredient in various recipes.

The market has also been categorized on the basis of flavors. Some of the popular flavors of yogurt include strawberry blend, vanilla, plain, strawberry, peach and others.

Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest distribution channel as these stores have a wide variety of products from numerous brands. Supermarkets and hypermarkets also offer access to cold storage which is essential for maintaining the shelf-life of perishable dairy products.

Region-wise, the European Union is the leading market, followed by North America. The European Union accounts for the largest market share as yogurt is widely consumed in the region as a snack and dessert. Other major regions include Eastern Europe, Latin America and Others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the yogurt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global yogurt market?

What are the major product types in the global yogurt market?

What are the various distribution channels in the global yogurt market?

What are the several flavors available in the global yogurt market?

What are the price trends of yogurt?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the yogurt market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the yogurt market?

What is the structure of the yogurt market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the yogurt market?

What are the profit margins in the yogurt market?

What are the key requirements for setting up a yogurt manufacturing plant?

How is yogurt manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for yogurt?

What are the transportation requirements for yogurt?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a yogurt manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Yogurt Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Flavour

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.2 Manufacturing

5.10.3 Marketing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Exports

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Set Yogurt

6.2 Greek Yogurt

6.3 Yogurt Drinks

6.4 Frozen Yogurt

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Flavour

7.1 Strawberry Blend

7.2 Vanilla

7.3 Plain

7.4 Strawberry

7.5 Peach

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience stores

8.3 Specialty stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Yogurt Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Lactalis Group

15.2 General Mills Inc.

15.3 Nestle

15.4 FrieslandCampina

15.5 Danone

15.6 Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.



