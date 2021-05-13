51% of Marketing Teams Are Agile -- According to the 4th Annual State of Agile Marketing Report from AgileSherpas and Forrester Research

51% of Marketing Teams Are Agile According to 4th Annual State of Agile Marketing Report from AgileSherpas and Forrester Tweet this

According to this year's edition, there has been a significant increase in Agile adoption among marketers as a way of handling the fast pace of digital marketing work and the increasing volatility exacerbated by the global pandemic.

"In a profession often marked by long hours, unrealistic expectations, and unsung heroism, the growing adoption of a framework that emphasizes sustainable pace and empowered teams is a beautiful thing," said Andrea Fryrear, President and Co-Founder, AgileSherpas.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated adoption plans for 38% of the survey respondents. Yet, even in the face of urgent demand for adaptation, lack of training or knowledge about Agile approaches combined with a lack of talent to transform the team emerged as the largest hurdles preventing marketing departments from fully implementing an Agile approach.

The survey shows that Agile marketing is stepping resolutely out of buzzword territory and toward a best-in-class way of working with many clear benefits.

Key insights include:

Total Agile marketing adoption jumped by ten percentage points this year to 51%.

Agile ways of working were found to be most prevalent in creative services, content creation, and operations (77%), followed by demand and ABM (76%).

Among marketers not already using Agile marketing, there is a strong sense of urgency to implement it in the very near future; 93% of non-Agile respondents share they would like to do so within the coming year.

For complete details on the State of Agile Marketing in 2021, visit this link .

