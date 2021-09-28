516 Brands LLC Launches Cutting-Edge New Product Called SWIPZ Premium Sneaker Cleaning Wipes

SWIPZ Premium Sneaker Cleaning Wipes are not only effective on sneakers. The pre-moistened wipes can be used on all types of athletic footwear, including fashion sneakers, sports shoes, running shoes, tennis shoes, golf shoes, and cleats. SWIPZ Wipes are even effective for cleaning dirt and grime from shoelaces.

Materials such as rubber, leather, and fabric are all easily cleaned using SWIPZ Premium Sneaker Cleansing Wipes. Although the SWIPZ Wipes cleaning solution is not specifically formulated for suede or nubuck, SWIPZ does work well in cleaning dirt and stains off of these materials. However, due to variations that can exist in these types of surfaces, it is essential to spot test SWIPZ Wipes on a small hidden area of the shoe and allow it to fully dry to ensure no discoloration takes place on the footwear.

"516 Brands LLC is proud to share our newest cutting-edge product with the world. We designed SWIPZ Premium Sneaker Cleaning Wipes to provide a quick and easy way to clean sneakers," said Nick Gold, founder of 516 Brands LLC. "Our individually wrapped pre-moistened cleaning wipes are extra convenient with small packages that fit in your pocket, bag, backpack, or glove box, so they are always with you for when you need it."

The combination of smooth and raised surfaces on SWIPZ Premium Sneaker Cleaning Wipes allows for a spotless cleanse. The design of the wipes, paired with the SWIPZ cleaning solution that the wipes are pre-soaked in, makes keeping sneakers clean easier than ever. The SWIPZ cleaning solution contains less than ten ingredients, including water, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Laureth-7, Citric Acid, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, fragrance, and Limonene. Using this solution in each individually wrapped wipe, SWIPZ is able to conveniently provide the deepest clean with minimal effort.

SWIPZ Premium Sneaker Cleansing Wipes are the most convenient way to clean sneakers and other footwear. Keeping footwear dirt-free and presentable really pulls a person's appearance together. SWIPZ Wipes were designed so people can take this cleaning product on the go and clean their shoes quickly and easily without having to deal with harsh chemicals or messy brushes. Each 3 "x3" packet contains one wipe that measures approximately 5" x 6" when unfolded. One pack containing twelve wipes can be purchased on the SWIPZ Wipes website for $10.95 with FREE shipping within the USA. Customers can purchase a three-pack and receive 20% off the total price.

