53% of Americans Believe the Worst of the Pandemic is Over: Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll

53% OF AMERICANS SAID THE WORST OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS OVER (UP FROM 42% IN APRIL 2021; 25% IN FEBRUARY 2021) Respondents were asked if they believed the worst of the pandemic was over. Overall, 53% of respondents said yes, which is tracking more optimistic than 42% in April 2021 and more than doubling from 25% in February 2021 through national polls conducted by Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis. Respondents with the highest confidence level that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over were Republicans (66%), followed by Independents (50%) and Democrats (47%).

62% OF AMERICANS ARE SATISFIED WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINATION ROLLOUT IN AMERICA (UP FROM 58% IN APRIL 2021)

Americans were asked if they were satisfied with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout process in America. Of the respondents, 62% said yes, which is tracking slightly more optimistic than 58% in April 2021. Americans over age 60 had the highest satisfaction rate at 69% approval.

57% OF AMERICANS REMAIN CONCERNED OVER RISK OF FAMILY CONTRACTING THE CORONAVIRUS (DOWN FROM 68% IN APRIL 2021; 78% IN FEBRUARY 2021)

Americans were asked how concerned they were about someone in their family becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus. 57% of respondents said they are somewhat or seriously concerned, which indicates a steady drop from 68% in April and 78% in February 2021.

44% OF AMERICANS FEEL SAFE ATTENDING FULL-CAPACITY STADIUM EVENTS (UP FROM 33% IN APRIL 2021)

As the country begins to re-open, Americans were asked if they would feel safe attending full-capacity stadium events if they were vaccinated. 44% of respondents said yes, up from 33% in April 2021. Respondents with the highest confidence level in attending full-capacity stadium events were Republicans (59%), followed by Democrats (39%), and Independents/other (39%).

54.6% OF AMERICANS AGE 18 AND OVER ARE FULLY VACCINATED (AS OF JUNE 16, 2021)

76.5% OF AMERICANS AGE 65 AND OVER ARE FULLY VACCINATED (AS OF JUNE 16, 2021)

According to CDC data, 54.6% of Americans over age 18 are fully vaccinated as of June 16, 2021. Americans over age 65 are fully vaccinated at a significantly higher rate (76.5%), indicating a promising way forward for the most at-risk population.

STATE RESTRICTIONS, VACCINATION PLANS AND CDC AUTHORIZED VACCINES

New York is the latest State to lift most COVID-19 restrictions as vaccination thresholds are reached. New York joins a growing number of States that lifted COVID-19 safety restrictions. Each state health department has a tailored plan for vaccination rollout in the United States. Currently, the three vaccines that are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19 by the CDC are Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

METHODOLOGY

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey from June 10 – 11, 2021 among a national sample of 1,607 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSIS

The Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

Related Links

www.liu.edu

