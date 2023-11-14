54% of Americans Think the Average Driver is Worse than Before the Pandemic, According to Verra Mobility Survey

Verra Mobility

14 Nov, 2023, 08:55 ET

  • 40% feel less safe on the road than they did before the pandemic began in 2020
  • Survey of 2,000 U.S. drivers aged 25+ looked at vehicle ownership and perceptions around commuting and public transportation post-Covid

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, released a new report on the long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on driver behavior and perceptions. The survey found 54% of Americans feel the average driver is worse now compared to before the pandemic.

In addition, 40% of Americans feel less safe on the roads than they did before the pandemic began in 2020.

When asked specifically about rush hour traffic, only 15% of responders said rush hour traffic has improved, with more than twice the number of people, 34%, saying it is worse.

While the pandemic caused many people to isolate and have fewer interactions, patience on U.S. roadways seemed to degrade. Of people surveyed, 32% said they were now less tolerant of traffic versus pre-pandemic – only 20% said they were more tolerant.

These survey findings correlate with alarming statistics around rising traffic deaths. Over the last three years, an average of 114 fatal car crashes occurred every day. In 2022, there was an average of 117 fatal car accidents per day compared to 118 daily fatalities in 2021, exceeding the 2020 average of 107 fatal car accidents per day.

The survey also looked at vehicle ownership and perceptions around commuting and public transportation. While remote work spurred a decrease in commuting, the survey results showed people did not part with their vehicles. The majority of households retained their vehicle(s), with 65% stating that they currently own the same number of vehicles as they did before the pandemic. Only 13% of American households attributed the pandemic as the reason for owning fewer cars today.

While personal vehicles did not change much, public transportation seemed to decline. Of those surveyed, 28% use less rideshare services, and 31% use less public transportation. The number one reason for not using public transportation was said to be convenience.

"These numbers show that Americans have bigger safety and traffic concerns today than ever before," said Jon Baldwin, executive vice president of Government Solutions, Verra Mobility. "To change behavior on the roads, we need to first look behind the wheel. It is our responsibility as drivers to be more alert and abide by the rules of the road – to ensure the safety of all."

Earlier this year, Verra Mobility announced its pledge, Zero in on Safety, as a call to action for drivers to commit to reducing dangerous driving behaviors and to address unacceptably high traffic fatality numbers across the globe.

The survey highlights the need for cities, now more than ever, to adopt a Vision Zero mindset and assist communities in ensuring safer roads. Verra Mobility has introduced innovative safety solutions like bus lane enforcement solutions to address vehicles obstructing public transit lanes and enhance commutes, as well as automated speed safety technology to curb speeding along roadways with the most prevalent issues. These solutions help combat traffic congestion, improve driver behavior and increase road safety.

Survey Methodology

The data was derived from a survey by Verra Mobility conducted online via Pollfish on September 11, 2023. 2,000 Americans aged 25 and up completed the survey. To download the full report, visit: https://www.verramobility.com/post-pandemic-driving-trends-survey.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

SOURCE Verra Mobility

