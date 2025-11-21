Verra Mobility exits Ontario as new speed camera ban takes effect

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced it is in the process of exiting Ontario after the province enacted legislation banning automated speed enforcement cameras. Exiting Ontario was not a decision that Verra Mobility made; instead, it was mandated by provincial law that overrides municipalities' ability to use speed cameras, effective November 14, 2025.

Despite strong public support and requests from local officials to maintain automated speed enforcement programs, the provincial government fast-tracked the legislative process, limiting debate and skipping public hearings before the legislation was passed.

While Verra Mobility respects the legislative process, it stands firmly behind the proven effectiveness of speed cameras in improving road safety. These programs have consistently reduced speeding, prevented crashes and saved lives, especially in vulnerable locations such as school zones.

Local research proving their effectiveness was also ignored: a study by the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and Toronto Metropolitan University found speed cameras reduced speeding by 45% in Toronto school zones, and vehicles traveling 20 km/h or more over the limit dropped by 88%.

"Communities across Ontario have shown strong support for automated speed enforcement because it works," said Jon Baldwin, executive vice president at Verra Mobility. "We will comply with the law, but this decision takes away a proven safety tool that 73% of Ontario drivers supported."

The financial impact of exiting Ontario is expected to result in approximately $7 million in lost annual revenue. The revenue impact was factored into the company's 2026 preliminary consolidated outlook as presented during the third quarter earnings call on October 29, 2025, and the company is not adjusting its 2026 preliminary consolidated outlook as a result of exiting Ontario.

Verra Mobility thanks its municipal partners and Ontario residents for their trust and collaboration over the years and will continue to advocate for evidence-based solutions that make roads safer for everyone.

