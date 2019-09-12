55th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, Powered by H-E-B, Returns December 10-23, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trail of Lights Foundation announces today that the 55th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, will return to downtown Austin's iconic Zilker Park December 10 – 23, 2019. The most beloved, and longest running holiday tradition of its kind in Texas' capital city, Austin Trail of Lights powered by H-E-B, welcomes more than 400,000 guests from Central Texas and around the world each year for its jubilant display of lights and nightly entertainment.

2019 marks the 55th year of the Austin Trail of Lights

Voted 10Best Public Display of Holiday Lights by USA Today and named one of the best places to see Christmas lights by CNN, the event has grown to be a not-to-be missed tradition and community-wide event that celebrates the spirit and the people that make Austin unique. Starting as a small community gathering around a yule log in 1965, the Austin Trail of Lights now features more than 2 million lights, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

Committed to ensuring the holiday tradition is accessible for all in the community, general admission is free and open to the public on seven out of the 14 nights, children under 12 are always free of charge. Additionally, early-entry ZIP passes, VIP Platinum passes, parking and shuttle passes are available for purchase on select nights. Tickets will be available early October. Up to 50 private holiday parties are hosted each year at the Trail and are currently available for booking.

Each year, the Austin Trail of Lights celebrates the vibrancy, spirit and diversity of Austin through its specialty nights, many of which are free and open to the public. Specialty nights running throughout December 2019 will include:

Dec. 1 : 53rd annual Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

53rd annual Dec. 2-4 : The 6th Annual STARS at the Trail , presented by Vista Equity Partners. Over 20 non-profit organizations enjoy private tours on these three nights that are not open to the public.

The , presented by Vista Equity Partners. Over 20 non-profit organizations enjoy private tours on these three nights that are not open to the public. Dec. 6 : Night Lights, the 6th Annual Preview Party, presented by Austin Community Foundation

presented by Austin Community Foundation Dec. 7 : The 8 th Annual Trail of Lights Fun Run , presented by St. David's HealthCare

The , presented by St. David's HealthCare Dec. 10 : Grand Opening Night , featuring title sponsor H-E-B

, featuring title sponsor H-E-B Dec. 11 : Heroes Night , presented by Humana

, presented by Humana Dec. 12 : Movies in the Park , presented by Austin Parks Foundation

, presented by Austin Parks Foundation Dec. 15 : UT Night, presented by The University of Texas at Austin

In October 2019, calendars for ticket availability, special programming and online ticket purchases will be available at www.austintrailoflights.org.

Operating entirely with support from sponsors, donations and ticket sales, the Austin Trail of Lights welcomes the return of title sponsor H-E-B for the 8th year. Additional support comes from partners including Ascension / Dell Children's, Vista Equity Partners, Keller Williams Realty, Inc., Cirrus Logic, Austin Parks Foundation, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin Convention Center Department, Austin Community Foundation, Silicon Labs, Lori & Tito Beveridge, SHI, Samsung Austin Semiconductors and Humana.

8th Annual Trail of Lights Fun Run

The Austin Trail of Lights annual Fun Run, presented by St. David's HealthCare, includes a 2.1 mile course beginning at the iconic Zilker Holiday Tree. Thousands of festive Fun Runners sporting holiday costumes will run through the grounds of the Trail of Lights, ending at the Finish Line Festival celebration, which features a DJ dance party, Ferris Wheel and Carousel rides, food trucks, a fitness expo and more.

In 2018, over 9,000 runners participated in the sold out Fun Run. Fun Run Early Bird registrations are on sale now through October 15, or until quantities run out, and regular pricing will begin on October 16. For more information, visit www.austintrailoflights.org/2019-fun-run.

For general information on the 2019 Austin Trail of Lights, visit www.austintrailoflights.org, https://www.facebook.com/austintrailoflights or follow along on Instagram, @ATXLights. For more information about hosting a Holiday Party at the 2019 Austin Trail of Lights, visit www.austintrailoflights.org/holiday-parties.

About the Trail of Lights Foundation

The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent nonprofit corporation dedicated to producing and maintaining the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The organization raises funds from donations by individuals and the business community to produce and ensure the long-term sustainability of Austin's largest community celebration. It is curated in close conjunction with its long-time partner, Forefront, who provides turn-key production, programming, sponsorship, and marketing services to the foundation. The Austin Trail of Lights has remained in the top three largest Austin events since the Trail of Lights Foundation adopted the event in 2012.

