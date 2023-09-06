560MW desert power station equipped with Trina Solar Vertex N 700W+ series modules

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has begun to supply Vertex N 700W+ series modules to the 560MW PV power station in Xinghai County, Qinghai province. The power station is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year, with average annual energy yield of about 1.077 billion kWh.

The plant, developed and owned by Datang Qinghai New Energy Development Co Ltd, is located in the new energy base of Hekatan in the northeast of Xinghai County, average altitude 3,200 meters, and is the first such large-scale project in the county.

The project located in desert plateau, is subject to drastic temperature differences and extreme weather, including high winds and hailstorms, and these pose great challenges to module reliability and energy yield. For that reason the Vertex N 700W+ series modules were an obvious choice for the project.

Among total scale of 560MW, Trina Solar supplies 488MW Vertex N 700W+ series modules equipped with advanced 210mm technology and n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology. The products are renowned for their high reliability, high efficiency, high power, high energy yield and their ability to reduce LCOE, delivering more values to customers. 

The great value offered by Vertex N 700W+ series modules can be illustrated by the 3.2MW ground power station in Gonghe County, Qinghai province. These modules can significantly reduce the costs of installation, electric components and trackers as compared with other modules. Ultimately the Vertex N 700W+ series modules can save RMB 0.0424 per watt, making them 5.8% lower than other n-type modules. In addition to the superior value in ground-mounted power stations, Vertex N 700W+ series modules also further promote environmental benefits.

Batches of Trina Solar Vertex N 700W+ series modules are being delivered to the 560MW PV power station in Qinghai. Trina Solar has been the first achieving mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, and it will continue to show the way in the 700W+ era.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Los envíos acumulados de módulos de 210 mm de Trina Solar han superado los 75 GW

As remessas acumuladas de módulos de 210 mm da Trina Solar ultrapassaram 75 GW, mostra o relatório financeiro do primeiro semestre de 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.