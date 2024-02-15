562.44 thousand units growth in Electric Trucks Market from 2022 to 2027 | Growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles to boost growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric trucks market is estimated to grow by 562.44 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.82%. While initial expenses may surpass those of diesel trucks, electric alternatives offer long-term value for clients. Heightened environmental consciousness among consumers propels their integration into the automotive sector. Electric trucks yield substantial savings in fuel and maintenance expenditures, pivotal for fleet operators. Advancements in drive unit technology by leading electric truck manufacturers enhance durability, bolstering global market traction. Additionally, reduced fuel and maintenance costs translate to lower operating expenses, appealing to prominent logistics enterprises worldwide. This favorable buyer sentiment is poised to propel market expansion throughout the projected timeframe.

Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.82% Market growth 2023-2027 562.44 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 26.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and UK

The electric truck market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer electric trucks market are AB Volvo, BOLLINGER MOTORS LLC, BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, E Force One AG, General Motors Co, Hino Motors Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Lordstown Motors Corp., Navistar International Corp., PACCAR Inc., Proterra Inc., Rivian Automotive LLC, Scania AB, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Tesla Inc., VDL Groep BV, Renault SAS, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Ford Motor Co.

During the projected period, APAC is poised to drive 52% of global growth. Analysts at Technavio detail regional trends and drivers, attributing the surge to heightened freight demand in emerging markets such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia, especially in the trucking sector. Increased truck usage, particularly in e-commerce, fuels this growth. Domestic manufacturers see a rise in electric truck adoption in China and Japan, while India benefits from international brand presence. This insight underscores the significant opportunities for B2B players in the APAC region's burgeoning transportation sector.

The growth by both hybrid electric trucks and battery electric trucks will be significant during the forecast period. In a hybrid electric truck, the electric motor is propelled by a battery that is either charged externally or by regenerative braking. Due to their long driving range and low operating and maintenance costs, hybrid trucks are experiencing continuous growth. Truck manufacturers are being compelled to create hybrid electric trucks by raising environmental consciousness and legal standards to reduce emissions. All these factors are responsible for growth during the forecast period.

The Electric Truck Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the realm of commercial vehicle sales. Medium-duty trucks and heavy trucks are witnessing a surge in demand, fueled by the need for sustainable transportation solutions in various sectors, including construction projects and logistics usage. As the focus shifts towards reducing emissions and enhancing efficiency, fuel type - HEV and battery electric vehicles are gaining prominence. These vehicles offer enhanced performance while aligning with environmental regulations, making them increasingly attractive to industries such as trading and logistics. With advancements in technology and infrastructure, the industry is poised for further expansion, revolutionizing the transportation landscape.

The Electric Trucks Market is rapidly evolving, fueled by initiatives like carbon neutrality and partnerships such as the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation. Heavy-duty commercial vehicles are at the forefront, with manufacturers like Scania leading the charge in electrified transport. Hydrogen engines are emerging as a promising alternative, offering cleaner energy solutions. Internal combustion engines are gradually being phased out in favor of sustainable options. This shift reflects a broader transformation in the electrified transport landscape, driven by environmental concerns and technological advancements. Companies are investing in fuel-efficient technologies, including maintenance scheduling and fuel management, to optimize operations while reducing carbon emissions. As the industry continues to expand, electric trucks are poised to revolutionize the commercial transport industry.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Propulsion

7 Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

